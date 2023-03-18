What happened to Sam Neill? Stage 3 blood cancer survival rate explored as Jurassic Park star reveals diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill recently disclosed that he has blood cancer, which is currently in its third stage.

According to Cancer.net, the 5-year survival rate for people with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is 73%, and for those who are in the third stage is more than 71%.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Neill revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease in March last year. Neill hinted about his cancer in the first chapter of his book, Did I Ever Tell You This? and wrote:

"The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying."

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is a germ-fighting immune system in the body. With NHL, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow and lead to tumors inside the body.

Sam Neill's diagnosis and his reaction

Sam Neill realized during the press tour for Jurassic World Dominion in 2022 that there was something wrong with his neck glands. After his diagnosis was revealed, he quickly started to prepare himself for whatever would happen next.

Sam Neill was diagnosed with the disease in 2022 (Image via Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

Neill said that he wrote a book all on his own during that time:

"A year later, not only have I written the book – I didn't have a ghost writer – but it's come out in record time. I suspect my publishers, they're delightful people, but I think they wanted to get it out in a hurry just in case I kicked the bucket before it was time to release the thing."

Although Sam Neill's upcoming memoir includes details on everything about his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the book is not based on the theme of cancer.

While speaking to The Guardian, Neill said that he would remain positive about his condition and expressed his will to live a long life:

"I'm not afraid to die but it would annoy me. Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big."

Everything known about Sam Neill

Sam Neill has been active in the entertainment industry since the 70s and has been featured in various films and TV shows. He gained recognition for his performance as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World Dominion.

He has featured in various other TV shows like Ivanhoe, Fever, Family Pictures, Jessica, Rick and Morty, Invasion, and more. He has also appeared in several films like Just Out of Reach, Possession, The Umbrella Woman, The Jungle Book, Daybreakers, Thor: Love and Thunder, Blackbird, Rams, and more.

