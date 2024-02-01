What happened to Scott Gibson? Funeral details revealed as Argyle Middle School Principal passes away 

Texas’ Argyle Middle School principal, Scott Gibson, passed away in an accident on Sunday, January 28, as reported by Audacy. He leaves behind his wife, Jodie, and their four children. The school district has since shared details about his funeral, which many students and faculty are likely to attend.

According to The Cross Timbers Gazette, Scott Gibson was just 49 years old at the time of his passing. He reportedly died in an accident while out of state. Argyle Middle School students were informed of his death before the first period at school on Tuesday. The educational institution is providing students and staff with counseling alongside additional support from the Denton Independent School District.

Dr. Courtney Carpenter, Argyle’s ISD Superintendent, released a statement following Scott Gibson’s death. She said:

“He was a dedicated and engaging leader who inspired staff and created a positive learning environment for his students. The inspiration for his career in public education came from his parents after seeing the impact they had on their students.”

Argyle ISD released information about Scott Gibson’s funeral service

The Argyle ISD took to their social media platforms to reveal that services for the Argyle Middle School Principal will be held on Saturday, February 10, at 10 a.m. at the St. Mark Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life for Scott Gibson will also be conducted on the same day following the funeral mass at the school’s gym.

Before becoming the principal of the beloved school in 2009, Gibson served as the assistant principal from 2006–09. He also taught geography at Northwest High School from 2004 to 2006. The educator was also a coach at Denton Ryan High School.

In an interview with WFAA, his wife, Jodie, revealed that he loved his family more than anything else in the world, and they would often plan outings together. The couple is parents to three sons and one daughter. Speaking about his character, Jodie revealed that he was “full of life and laughter.”

She also added:

“He touched thousands and thousands of lives. We would go places in Denton, and people would be like, ‘Hey, Coach Gibson,’ I mean, these are people that are you know, who he coached in 98, right? Mr. Gibson was their favorite from Argyle. They would just go out of their way to, you know, make sure they said hi to him and give just a little bit of context and he could pick it up and go, ‘Yep, I know who you are.’”

She also revealed in the interview that Scott Gibson died “very peacefully” and “happy.”

Jodie added that she is surrounded by an immensely supportive community that has taken care of her since the tragic news reached the Argyle community. She added:

“I know God will carry us through this. It'll be hard because I never anticipated being a widow at 48 years old and having to raise my kids by myself. So, I am taking it one step at a time. And I trust in Jesus, and I know He will provide for me.”

Jodie also referred to Gibson as the “spiritual leader of the family,” who will be missed by his loved ones and the school district.