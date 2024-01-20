What happened to Scotty Jackson? Incident explored as Texas man delivering firewood beaten to death

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of alleged murder and violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

Texas man Scotty Jackson has allegedly been beaten to death on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Authorities have identified as 27-year-old Chrisantus Omondi in connection to Jackson's fatal death. Omondi reportedly attacked two men, where one got killed while the other man sustained injuries. Authorities have also filed charges against the suspect.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to meet Jackson's funeral expenses. The fundraiser had a target of $5,000 and has already raised more than $10,500. Law enforcement officials revealed that Jackson was at his work, delivering wood in Fort Worth, during the time of the fatal attack on Saturday.

Scotty Jackson, a 51-year-old delivery man, was beaten to death while he was delivering wood

The horrific incident took place on Saturday, January 13, when Scotty Jackson was allegedly beaten to death by a naked drug addict. The man who was receiving the firewood from Jackson spoke to WFAA and said,

"As we were loading up the wheelbarrow, this random guy shows up and gets directly in my face and confronts me and accuses me of being on his property, being in his house, and he never wants to see us again."

The receiver had further chosen to remain anonymous when he gave this statement. According to the receiver, he wanted to stock firewood before a storm. As mentioned, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for the victim. According to the fundraiser post,

"My dad Scotty Edward Jackson, was murdered 01-13-2024 delivering firewood when a drug addict beat him with firewood. Raising money for funeral expenses."

It further mentioned,

"He did firewood on the side to make extra money, and with Texas getting cold weather he was making sure everyone was stocked up with firewood."

The suspect has been facing murder charges

During the confrontation between Omondi and the two men, including the victim, Scotty Jackson, he picked up a firewood and attacked the men. While 51-year-olf Jackson sustained fatal injuries, the other man survived the attack. The one who escaped the attack called 911. He added,

"When he was pursuing me and attacking me, I was looking at death in the face."

After the attack, the alleged attacker reportedly returned to a nearby Airbnb, where he had taken a room on rent. Another tenant in a separate room claimed that he was still naked and yelling even after returning to the property. After authorities arrived at the scene, they had to use a taser before arresting Omondi since he refused to obey commands. He is currently held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center, and a bond of $300,000 has been issued. According to Kasey De Leon, as reported by WFAA,

"He'd always do something funny. He would just randomly start dancing or make a joke. I'd be like, 'Dad, you're so embarrassing.' I wish I could just tell him so bad. Embarrass me one more time, annoy me one more time."

The suspected attacker has further been charged with murder, aggravated assault of a security officer, and obstruction or retaliation in connection to Scotty Jackson's death.