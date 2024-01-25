What happened to Shakira Serrano? Driver arrested after NYC woman mowed down in parking lot 

Shakira Serrano met a tragic end on January 11, when she was allegedly mowed down in a Brooklyn parking lot. The suspect has been identified as Naomi Broomes, 33. She was apprehended by the police and has been charged with murder in connection to the incident.

The unfortunate event unfolded at approximately 7:30 p.m. on January 11, within the confines of East New York’s Pink Houses on Loring Avenue near Crescent Street. Reports suggest that the incident occurred in the parking lot of the victim’s residence as reported by The New York Post.

Shakira Serrano, the 24-year-old victim, lost her life in what appears to be a deliberate act. Naomi Broomes, reportedly romantically linked to the victim's ex-boyfriend, is now at the center of a criminal investigation.

Surveillance footage reveals shocking details in Shakira Serrano's fatal incident

The tragic incident was captured on surveillance video. The footage unveils a chilling sequence of events involving Serrano, her boyfriend, and the alleged perpetrator, Naomi Broomes.

The video, recorded on Loring Ave. near Autumn Ave. at approximately 7:30 p.m., shows a heated argument between Shakira Serrano and her ex-boyfriend. Described by NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny as "borderline domestic violence," the altercation began with "some pushing and shoving."

Amid the escalating tension, Naomi Broomes, behind the wheel of her boyfriend's 2008 Mercury, attempted to strike Shakira. The footage captures the alarming maneuver as Broomes circled the car around the parking lot, narrowly missing Serrano during the initial attempt as reported by The New York Post.

Persisting in her disturbing course of action, Broomes continued her reckless actions. The video reveals Serrano successfully escaping the vehicle. She then resumes arguing with her ex-boyfriend. However, tragedy struck as Serrano, engaged in the dispute, fell to the ground.

Serrano's ex-boyfriend reportedly knocked her to the ground. Seizing this opportunity, Naomi Broomes allegedly ran over Shakira, leaving her lifeless body on the ground.

NYPD pursues murder charges for the death of Shakira Serrano

As per New York Post, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny has revealed the extent of the injuries suffered by 24-year-old Shakira Serrano, stating,

"She suffered what doctors called an “internal decapitation” – which means that “the spinal cord and head were separated from each other without breaking the skin. So the head remained on her but everything else was broken. All her ribs are broken. Her arms were broken. Her shoulders were broken and we actually, during crime scene examination of the recovered car, we found a pink fingernail underneath the undercarriage of the car that belonged to the victim.”

Despite efforts by medics to save her, Shakira Serrano succumbed to her severe injuries at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

Police do not confirm the nature of the relationship between Serrano and alleged perpetrator Naomi Broomes. However, they believe that a suspected love triangle dispute is linked to this tragedy. Broomes has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

As of Wednesday evening, her arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending as reported by The New York Post.

The incident has left the family and neighbors of Shakira devastated. Adding to the family's grief, this incident comes just months after the death of Shakira's brother, Benjamin Rivers, in a police shooting in upstate Niagara Falls. In response, relatives have established a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Shakira Serrano's funeral arrangements.

Shakira's mother urges those responsible to surrender to her daughter's untimely death.

