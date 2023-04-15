What happened to Sherry Lynn Howard? Details explored as Florida realtor's sister arrested for murder

On Wednesday, April 12, a Florida Judge announced that 54-year-old murder victim Sherry Lynn Howard's sister had been arrested as the prime suspect in her killing. According to Law&Crime the victim's sister, 39-year-old Charee Howard, confessed on Tuesday to murdering the realtor in a residence that they shared. As per the affidavit, she called authorities to tell them she had strangled Sherry Lynn Howard to death. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the victim's deceased body within the home.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

Dannell Atchison (RealAccount) @DannellAtchison s3.documentcloud.org/documents/2377… St. Petersburg FL Arrest Complaint/Affidavit re: Arrest of: Howard, Charee Nichole CIRCUIT/COUNTY COURT — PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No. 23-03532-CF-1 Charged w/Murder in the 2nd Degree Link Below St. Petersburg FL Arrest Complaint/Affidavit re: Arrest of: Howard, Charee Nichole CIRCUIT/COUNTY COURT — PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No. 23-03532-CF-1 Charged w/Murder in the 2nd Degree Link Below🔽 s3.documentcloud.org/documents/2377…

As per WFLA, the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to the murder at 3:26 pm on April 11. They stated that no one else was present in the premises on Newton Avenue at the time. Officials noted that Charee Howard has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sherry Lynn Howard's death. She is currently being detained at the Pinellas County Jail without bond. An official motive has not yet been disclosed.

The family of Sherry Lynn Howard responds to her murder

The family noted that the sisters were extremely close.They said that since both sisters lost their mother at a young age, the victim had been something of a parental figure to the suspect. Their aunt, Deborah Howard, said that she could not imagine either of them hurting the other.

Deborah Howard said:

“I know my nieces are good nieces, I know how their mother raised them, they were like two peas in a pod, so what triggered this off, I don’t know."

According to Tampa Bay News, while Sherry Lynn Howard's family did not indicate a specific reason as to why her sister would murder her, they stated that mental health issues played a crucial role. Michael Hobbs, a relative, claimed that Charee Howard was experiencing hallucinations prior to the murder. He said that the suspect had not slept for at least three days before the crime, and that she needed serious mental health intervention.

What happens when a mentally ill person commits a murder in Florida?

According to the American constitution, if mental health issues are considered a factor in a crime, execution is prohibited under the Eighth Amendment.

As reported by Law Justia, convicted criminals in Florida who are considered mentally ill must be accommodated with appropriate treatment or training programs. However, officials must note the potential risks they pose, and make decisions about how much security must be implemented. Legislature states, however, that if they are considered too dangerous, this may not be feasible.

The murder of Sherry Lynn Howard currently remains under investigation. The results of the autopsy have not yet been released. Amanda Sinni, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Sergeant, could not confirm whether or not Charee Howard will receive mental health treatment.

Poll : 0 votes