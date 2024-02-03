What happened to Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi? GoFundMe launched for sisters killed in Aberdeen flat fire

Two sisters, Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi, died in a flat fire at Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, on Monday, January 29. The sisters were pronounced dead at 6 PM GMT, along with their pet cat. The Subedi sisters were reportedly in their 20s and former students of the Aberdeen Grammar School.

The heartbroken family members and friends of the Subedi sisters have launched a fundraiser for the deceased sisters, which states,

''No one should have to bury their child, let alone two. I am seeking the generosity and kindness of the public to help raise funds to give them the best send off they deserve for these 2 beautiful, kind, loving girls. To help my best friends family say their prayers and give them the funeral they deserve.''

Michelle Anand started the fundraiser for her best friend and her family. The two deceased girls were Michelle's best friend's sisters. With 228 donations, the fundraiser has reached its goal of collecting £6,000. It has collected funds worth £6,521 as of now.

The Aberdeen flat fire left six residents injured, and a baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution

The Aberdeen flat fire left six residents injured apart from the two deaths. Four other residents were rescued from the scene, while a baby and her mother were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Grace Ekohwo escaped with her baby, Gabriel, through the second-floor window when the flat below them caught fire. Gabriel was taken to the hospital immediately but was discharged later.

A spokesperson for the Scotland Police said they were notified about the fire at 6 PM on Monday, January 29. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire.

"Around 6pm on Monday, 29 January, 2024 officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen. Emergency services attended and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.''

The police evacuated the neighboring properties as a precaution, and the roads were closed for a certain period. The police spokesperson has confirmed that they have now been reopened.

As per Scotland Police, no apparent suspicious circumstances revolve around the incident at this time. However, they are conducting a "joint investigation" with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish a cause.

On Tuesday, January 30, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Andrew Wright stated they were alerted about the fire at 5:58 PM on Monday. The Scottish Ambulance Service was also at the scene and treated five casualties.

''Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time. Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident in collaboration with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland colleagues.''

The commander mentioned that their crews worked to make the area safe by 9:02 PM.