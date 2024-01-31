Suela Saliaj, a 32-year-old Florida woman, was found dead on the floor of her bedroom covered in blood with a laceration to her throat on Monday, January 29, 2024, CBS 12 reported.

According to the website, Saliaj was killed by her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Renato Muhaj, at her Belleair Place Apartments in Clearwater, Florida. Muhaj reportedly slit the victim’s throat in front of their 8-year-old daughter Alessia. Muhaj then abducted their daughter, triggering an amber alert for the young girl.

Authorities said Muhaj and Alessia were found hours later in his vehicle in the area, and he was immediately taken into custody. Alessia was reportedly reunited with other family members. Police said the suspect and victim shared a child but were not in a relationship.

Details of Suela Saliaj's murder explored

In the wake of the incident, a community member has organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of family members to help pay for the funeral expenses and support Suela Saliaj’s 8-year-old daughter. The fundraiser asking for $100,000 has raised nearly half the amount. When writing this story, the page has amassed $47,561.

The fundraiser said,

“Dear friends and family, we come together in a time of sorrow to seek your support for the burial expenses and Alessia's care in memory of our beloved Suela. Your generosity during this difficult time will help us honor her memory and provide for her precious child.”

Fox 13, citing police sources, reported early Monday morning that police were asked to do a welfare check on Suela Saliaj after suspect Renato Muhaj battered his parents and fled the scene. One of the parents reportedly managed to call the police and request a welfare check despite the suspect taking away their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.

Police investigating the assault reportedly contacted Largo authorities for a welfare check on Muhaj’s ex-girlfriend, Suela Saliaj, and his 8-year-old daughter. Upon arrival, officers allegedly found the victim, Suela Saliaj, dead at the scene. A knife and blood-covered brass knuckles were also recovered from the crime scene.

An amber alert was issued after police could not locate the child. The child was found along with the suspect several hours later. Police said the young girl suffered multiple abrasions and bruises after the suspect dragged her through concrete to get her in the car following a fall swiftly.

The girl reportedly told the police she knew her mom was dead and had asked the suspect why he would do that. In response, the suspect allegedly said that he "really wanted her to die."

According to Fox 13, Muhaj was slammed with several charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and child abuse, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of tampering with a witness.

The GoFundMe described the victim as a devoted mother, loving sister, and co-worker who loved traveling and spending time with people she adored the most.