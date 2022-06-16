What happened in Tangshan? Graphic video of men stomping on woman's head goes viral in China

A graphic video caught on camera in Tangshan has gone viral online. The incident occurred on Friday, June 10, in a restaurant, among some customers.

The sub-divisional region of Hebei Province in China gained attention after customers at the BBQ restaurant engaged in a terrible scuffle that led to an extreme show of violence. The intense situation involved three young women who some male customers attacked at the barbeque outlet.

Many social media users weighed in on the situation that bordered on gender-related issues while expressing utter shock.

Know what happened at the BBQ restaurant in Tangshan

1/n 5 men in Tangshan (唐山), Hebei province, brutally assaulted a woman in a restaurant after she turned down unwanted attention from one of them. The woman suffered serious injuries, and the attack has sparked furious demands to address misogyny in China.video - part #11/n 5 men in Tangshan (唐山), Hebei province, brutally assaulted a woman in a restaurant after she turned down unwanted attention from one of them. The woman suffered serious injuries, and the attack has sparked furious demands to address misogyny in China.🔻 video - part #11/n https://t.co/5ssWohzWEt

The surveillance camera at the Tangshan restaurant caught a good fraction of the incident. The viral clip showed three ladies at a table inside the restaurant. A guy soon walked up to their table and stretched his hands to touch one of the ladies dressed in white.

Displeased by the gesture, she pushed his arm away, only for him to become furious. He reached for her a second time, but her friend, who was in black, intervened and smashed a bottle on his head.

The next series of events went entirely out of hand as the man grabbed the lady in black and hit her in the face. He continuously hit her, and at one point, two other men joined in to continue the assault. The first guy faced the lady in white again as he hit her and dragged her by the hair.

The third lady at the table tried helping her friend up, but she also met the same fate as the men swung chairs at her. The first lady was dragged out by her hair, and the assault became full-blown violence.

The surveillance camera outside showed how the other friends were also dragged out and beaten to a pulp. The women were continuously stomped on their heads. While some men stood by watching, others took turns hitting the ladies.

After a while, the situation seemed to be ebbing, but as the women tried to pick themselves up, the assault resumed. A man walking by with his partner briefly joined in the violence and ended up hitting his partner before realizing his error and hugging her.

The men continued to beat the ladies until one of them thought it was wise to get out of the area before being caught by authorities.

Social media outcry over the Tangshan incident

The gruesome details of the footage that occurred in Tangshan at 2:40 am Beijing Time have since become the talk of the internet. Many were astonished at the level of violence the women experienced as they expressed their anger.

Netizens were repulsed by the fact that a woman was brutally assaulted alongside her friends for refusing a suggestive gesture. Some were angry at the Tangshan police for not responding promptly until the issue went viral.

jeff lee @jefflee81258649 🤮 @zhug_6 and know how to help each other, but how does this society protect them?! Tangshan girl was beaten violently in public @zhug_6 and know how to help each other, but how does this society protect them?! Tangshan girl was beaten violently in public 😡🤮

Robert Foyle Hunwick @MrRFH Tangshan was a reminder that violence, particularly against women, is a common solution in China (and similar incidents, eg below, didn’t provoke national outrage). Had it not gone viral, doubtful those guys would have to pay more than a fine, if that chinasmack.com/woman-beaten-b… Tangshan was a reminder that violence, particularly against women, is a common solution in China (and similar incidents, eg below, didn’t provoke national outrage). Had it not gone viral, doubtful those guys would have to pay more than a fine, if that chinasmack.com/woman-beaten-b…

The girls next to them are brave, united, willing to risk their lives for their friends, @zhug_6 The girl who was beaten in Tangshan was only 19 years old. She had just finished the college entrance examination and had dinner with her friends to celebrate with her mother's consent ⋯⋯The girls next to them are brave, united, willing to risk their lives for their friends, @zhug_6 The girl who was beaten in Tangshan was only 19 years old. She had just finished the college entrance examination and had dinner with her friends to celebrate with her mother's consent ⋯⋯ The girls next to them are brave, united, willing to risk their lives for their friends,

Tangshan authorities later stated on Friday that they had the situation under control and were actively searching for the suspects. By Saturday, there was a follow-up announcement that nine suspects had been rounded up.

More photos surfaced online showing the primary victim of the attack, bloodied and wrapped up in bandages at the hospital. Police later revealed that the victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries and were all in stable condition.

