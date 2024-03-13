What happened to TikTok star Leah Smith? 22 year-old content creator passes away after grueling cancer battle

22-year-old TikTok star, Leah Smith, passed away on March 11, 2024, after battling a rare cancer, Ewing Sarcoma. Her boyfriend, Andrew Moore, announced the news on her TikTok page, writing:

"I want to see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We'll never let Leah be forgotten."

Leah would post short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos on her TikTok channel.

Leah Smith documented her journey and life with the disease on TikTok, where she had over half a million people followers. Andrew also revealed that she read all the comments shared by followers while undergoing treatment:

"All your comments did help, like, she actually, read all of them. Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realise."

Exploring Leah Smith's battle with Ewing Sarcoma

Leah Smith was from Liverpool and was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma in 2019. While talking to LiverpoolEcho in 2020, Leah revealed:

"I had really bad back pains for 10 months. It was constant then I lost all the feeling in my left leg and I knew something was most definitely wrong. I was terrified. Scared for my life, I thought I was going to die. I felt like my whole world had crashed right in front of me and it was never going to get better. I felt so alone."

She would share her journey on her TikTok account @xx_leahsmith. As per NY Post, Smith's condition worsened at the end of 2023.

Her stage four condition led her to be hospitalized for weeks. However, Leah maintained her positive personality on TikTok, which would often feature her mom and best friend, Vikki, who took over her TikTok account at times.

Vikki, while giving updates on Leah, said:

"Leah is on end-of-life now and is unable to move or talk, but she is reacting to us with noises and knows we are there. Andrew hasn't left her side, he's been an absolute rock to her throughout this journey. The main thing is that Leah is so peaceful now, she looks as beautiful as ever and we're just grateful we can be at her bedside and hold her and comfort her through it."

According to John Hopkins Medicine, Ewing Sarcoma is a type of cancer affecting bone or soft tissue and usually affects young adults and children. This type of cancer is very rare and requires complicated treatment.