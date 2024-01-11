What happened to Tommie Anderson III? Suspects arrested as West Palm Beach Domino's Delivery driver killed on second day of job 

Three suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly being involved in killing a Domino's Delivery driver in West Palm Beach. Police revealed the identities of the suspects as Elijsha Wingfield, 25, Avianna Williams, 25, and Marcus Williams, 29. The tragic shooting took place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in the afternoon.

Cops confirmed the identity of the West Palm Beach Domino's delivery man, as 33-year-old Tommie Anderson III. Anderson originally belonged to Rivera Beach, as reported by The Palm Beach Post. The suspects allegedly wanted to rob Anderson in the first place, which eventually turned violent and led to his death.

A fatal shooting took place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, shortly before 1 pm local time. The victim, Tommie Anderson III was delivering pizza at a house in the 1000 block of Douglass Avenue. This was when the three suspects arrived in a vehicle and fatally shot the pizza delivery man.

According to WPTV, when cops arrived they found the victim bleeding from the arm and neck. He was rushed to the St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Authorities then located the suspects' vehicle at Belvedere Road and Military Trail in West Palm Beach, shortly before 5 pm local time. Cops confirmed that they found all the suspects in the car, who also had firearms on them. Wingfield was allegedly carrying a black 9mm handgun and two more rifles were recovered. Authorities are currently investigating the shooting, and are yet to determine a motive behind the same.

The first court appearance of the suspects took place on Wednesday, January 10, and the victim's family was also present there. It was revealed that the victim left behind two young children aged 13 and 6. According to Tommy Anderson Jr., the victim's dad,

"I'm just hurt. I can't sleep at night. I'm really hurt about this. It was shocking, nobody could believe it. Take a person's life... they don't have any money or nothing."

One of the suspects claimed that he thought the victim was about to shoot them

Wingfield allegedly told cops that he was in desperate need of money, and a paycheck was also on hold. He further revealed that he was a passenger in the car and thought to rob the West Palm Beach Domino's pizza delivery guy. According to Wingfield, the victim first put his hands in the air and then reached for his pocket.

As per Scripps News, the arrest report added:

"Wingfield claimed he was afraid Mr. Anderson was going to shoot him."

The report additionally stated:

"At this point in the interview, Elijsha Wingfield put his head down and stated, 'I [EXPLETIVE] my life up!'"

The victim's family expressed the sadness and shock that they are going through, after this tragic incident. Anderson's stepmother also spoke about the shooting that killed him. She has described the entire incident to be extremely unbelievable. The suspects reportedly have been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.