What happened to the viral I Go Meow cat? Beloved internet sensation Cala passes away 

The cat behind the “I Go Meow” meme, Cala, has passed away. TikTok users thoroughly enjoyed hearing the pet purr and make sounds that were heard as “go meow, I go, meow.”

Her owner, Elizabeth Toth, recently took to the internet to reveal that she died after she had gotten sick and was recovering. Many have since taken to social media to express their sadness.

On Thursday, May 30, Cala’s owner, Elizabeth, took to their TikTok page to tell their dedicated 800,000 followers that the beloved pet had passed away. Toth also attached several clips that highlighted the feline’s best moments. In a somber video, Toth explained:

“I am devastated to share that Cala has passed away. I adopted Cala thinking she was young and full of life ahead of her, however, Cala had gotten sick and was not recovering.”

The cat owner explained that she took her to the veterinarian, who went on to suggest that she must be admitted. After performing multiple tests, it was found that the pet was much older than the shelter she originally resided at had told Toth. It was speculated by the vets and the owner that the feline was around 12 years old and died of old age.

Elizabeth Toth also explained:

“Cala ultimately passed away in my arms due to old age. She was surrounded by humans who love her. Thank you all for loving Cala as much as I do. You all will allow her to live on forever, to never be forgotten for how special she is.”

Internet users were heartbroken after learning that the TikTok sensation had passed away. Many took to social media platforms like the video-sharing platform and Instagram to express sadness over the announcement. Some comments on Instagram read:

“I wonder if she was meowing so much because she felt her time coming or felt the pain,” @pomkckase stated.

“Her meow did seem like it came from a place of experience. She was a wise old cat,” @woldprospect stated.

“She will stay my favorite singer forever,” @edanmore_ said.

The cat’s official Instagram page, under the username cala_and_elizabeth, had amassed over 500K followers. Other comments online read:

“She will always be remembered, her beautiful voice will live on. Sending you all so much love right now,” @louietheraccoon stated.

“This is the kind of news that really breaks my heart I send my love to her family,” @uriel.calderone said on Instagram.

Multiple Instagram users also attached gifs of people crying. Others also shared loving tributes, which read:

“Thank you so much for the legacy you’ve imprinted on my heart,” @dougggdimmadome said.

“You finally crossed that bridge kitty,” @mikejamesb3 stated online.

Cala had captured netizens’ hearts with her hilarious meowing videos

Toth shared videos of the feline from February onward and quickly amassed thousands of followers online. Many began referring to her popular “I Go Meow” phrase as a song.

In one of her many videos, the cat was seen turning towards Toth and appearing to want to converse with the owner. She went on to chat away, with many fawning over her. Each of her videos on TikTok has amassed over one million followers, with the TikTok account boasting over 100 million views and 16 million likes.

Oftentimes, when cats are surrendered to shelters by previous owners, their ages are told to the caretakers. However, when the age is unknown, veterinarians look into their reproductive organs, their teeth, and their coat, as well as for other signs of aging like bone, hip, or joint problems.

