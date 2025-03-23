The Disney World Epcot in Bay Lake, Florida, made the headlines with the news of a fire leading to the evacuation of visitors on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Photos and videos of the incident flooded the internet, showing people being led through backstage areas behind the France pavilion by the emergency crew while smoke billowed into the sky.

X user Rawsalerts shared a clip from the scene on March 22, 2025, writing:

“(urgent sign) #BREAKING: A structure fire has broken out at Disney’s EPCOT, with emergency crews working to contain the blaze.”

As per a Daily Mail report dated March 23, 2025, dark clouds of smoke were seen rising into the sky behind the Eiffel Tower replica at the park's French Pavilion. The evacuation was prompted after a fire broke out in the walk-in cooler located backstage.

The Disney World Epcot officials shared more details about the fire incident, as reported by Fox 35 on March 22, 2025. As per the outlet, guests were immediately evacuated from the France-themed pavilion, located between Morocco and United Kingdom pavilions, as soon as the smoke was sighted.

How did the fire happen at Disney World Epcot?

Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot (Image via Getty)

According to a March 22, 2025, report by Fox 35 Orlando, the fire incident happened amidst the busy Spring Break season and during EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs through June 2.

This sudden incident took place after a walk-in cooler located near Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride caught fire. As per reports, the specific cause of the malfunction is still under investigation, and it remains unclear if any further damage occurred.

The Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride itself is relatively new in the Florida Disney World Epcot Park. It was first announced in November 2018 during the D23 Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse event by Disney Parks' Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek.

The ride was inaugurated on October 1, 2021. Inspired by Pixar's beloved Ratatouille movie, the attraction has been a favorite among visitors since its launch.

According to a Disney spokesperson's statement to People in an article dated November 26, 2018, this ride was:

“Patterned after the number one family attraction at Disneyland Paris... added in an all-new space in the France pavilion in World Showcase at Epcot"

As per the Fox 35 Orlando report, an official statement from the Disney Work Epcot confirmed the fire started on Saturday afternoon, sending plumes of dark smoke into the sky. However, Disney park officials took quick measures. The fire was extinguished by 7:20 local time, about 20 minutes after it was initially reported by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District fire department.

Disney officials have not yet shared more updates on the extent of the damage caused by the fire or its plausible impact on Disney World Epcot operations. Nonetheless, no injuries were reported during the incident.

