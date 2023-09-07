What did Harrison Jackson do? Virginia man arrested over fatal shooting of a woman following police stand-off

A 47-year-old man from Virginia named Harrison Jackson has been accused of shooting a woman to death in her apartment. He also allegedly barricaded himself and kept firing at cops. Moreover, the barricade situation continued for about 8-9 hours. As such, the entire incident began on September 5 and continued till the early hours of the following day.

Authorities later identified the victim as 47-year-old Jolanda M. Frye. After being taken into custody on Wednesday at around 4 am, authorities filed several charges against Harrison Jackson, including first-degree murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

An armed Harrison Jackson allegedly barricaded himself in the apartment after police spotted him in the balcony

An unpredictable but risky event broke out in an apartment complex in the 600 block of Friendship Way on Tuesday, September 5, shortly after 7 pm local time. Authorities arrived at the scene after they received reports about a domestic incident and of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a man on the third floor balcony. They also noticed that the man, later identified as Harrison Jackson, was armed. As soon as Jackson saw the cops, he went inside the apartment and barricaded himself. When officers tried entering the apartment, Harrison Jackson opened fire at them.

After police entered the apartment, they discovered the body of the woman, Jolanda M. Frye, who called 911 to report the incident. After authorities realized that Jolanda was dead, they began negotiating with the suspect to de-escalate the situation. However, the situation only worsened.

The stand-off went on for about 8-9 hours (Image via @DomesticGun/Twitter)

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Town of Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff's Office, and Virginia State Police, were present at the scene trying to take the suspect into custody. However, the barricading situation went on for almost 8-9 hours until at 3.51 am local time when Jackson was finally taken into custody.

Meanwhile, residents of the area were requested to stay in their houses the entire time of the shootout happened.

State police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said that they took Jackson into custody after he surrendered himself following the open fire. Coffey also confirmed that he kept on shooting at the officers every time they tried entering the apartment.

The 47-year-old suspect is currently held in to Culpeper County Jail without bond. Jackson is currently charged first-degree murder, five felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While State Police mentioned that the shooting was domestic in nature, they have not yet confirmed how the victim was related to the suspected shooter. The Culpeper Star-Exponent had further reported that, back in 2019, the suspect had pleaded guilty to felony eluding. He was also sentenced to six months behind the bars.