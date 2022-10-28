What did Hend Bustami do? Woman told cops she was 'too pretty' to be arrested over mom's death

On October 26, 28-year-old Las Vegas woman Hend Bustami was arrested for allegedly killing her mother.

As per the Las Vegas Review Journal, authorities claimed that Hend Bustami was accused of killing her mother after a verbal altercation reportedly escalated into violence between the duo.

While Las Vegas authorities reported that autopsies have not determined the mother's cause of death, she was found with 'multiple lacerations', leading officers to suspect foul play on the part of Hend Bustami.

Ann-Mari Maukonen 🇫🇮 @annmarimaukonen

Yeah, she ws too good-looking! @MailOnline Hang on, Hend Bustami was: Drunk, didn't pay her bill and threatening to spit on the cops.Yeah, she ws too good-looking! @MailOnline Hang on, Hend Bustami was: Drunk, didn't pay her bill and threatening to spit on the cops.Yeah, she ws too good-looking! 😂😂😂

The Sacramento Bee reported that Hend Bustami had initially gained notoriety on August 31 of this year, after she was accused of dining and dashing at a Chilli's in Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada.

According to the police report in the June case, when confronted by officers, Bustami told the authorities that she was being targeted due to her supposed good looks.

The police report said:

“(She said) she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her."

Bustami is currently under police custody at San Bernardino jail in California. Her court date has not yet been scheduled.

The criminal history of Hend Bustami

As per the Daily Beast, Bustami's criminal history dates back to June 2022, when she was charged with battery. Further details of the battery allegations have not yet been disclosed.

According to WREG, in the August airport incident, which initially garnered Bustami notoriety, she was accused by Las Vegas authorities of aggressive behavior. She was additionally accused of threatening to spit on officers, as well as allegedly claiming that she would file false assault charges against them.

The New York Post reported that the recent murder investigation surfaced after Bustami made a call to Las Vegas authorities, notifying that her mother was dead before she reportedly hung up the phone and fled the state.

Ms Andrea @MsAndrea_ @davidcharns I'm sure a lot of the inmates will find her good looking @davidcharns I'm sure a lot of the inmates will find her good looking

In an interview with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Lt. Dave Valenta said:

“At approximately 2:30 in the morning, a 911 dispatcher received a phone call from a frantic female stating that her mother was dead. Then the line was disconnected."

After discovering the body of the suspect's 62-year-old mother at June Flower Lane, officials put out a warrant for her arrest.

LVMPD @LVMPD 28-year-old Hend Bustami was arrested in Barstow after officers discovered her mother dead early this morning near Cactus and Jones. Click here for more: lvmpd.com/en-us/Press%20… 28-year-old Hend Bustami was arrested in Barstow after officers discovered her mother dead early this morning near Cactus and Jones. Click here for more: lvmpd.com/en-us/Press%20… https://t.co/3nfz3KOTe0

Fox Vegas reported that Bustami was apprehended by authorities at 5.30 am on Wednesday in Barstow, California, just three hours after she made the call to Las Vegas authorities.

The Daily Beast reported that while she is currently being detained in California, she will eventually be extradited to Nevada on charges of first-degree murder and becoming a fugitive from justice.

Poll : 0 votes