“What an insult”: Oscars 2021 under fire for choosing Anthony Hopkins over Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor 

The 2021 Oscars are currently being touted as a disappointment of sorts after snubbing the late Chadwick Boseman from winning a posthumous award for best actor.
The Black Panther actor was nominated for the ‘best actor’ category, but fans were in for a surprise when the Academy unexpectedly announced veteran star Anthony Hopkins as the winner.
Some even wondered if the Oscars had pulled another "Steve Harvey-type moment" and made an error in the announcement. But the truth behind it is much more complicated.
During the Oscars night – the Academy producers broke tradition and decided to move the Best Actor presentation to the last act. The big event usually ends with the announcement of the best picture.
Chadwick Boseman loses Oscars best actor award to Anthony Hopkins
The last minute restructuring of Oscars’ program schedule indicated that it almost seems certain Chadwick Boseman will be honored with the award for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. But it soon became clear that the much anticipated moment fell utterly short and unnecessary.
Hopkins, while he still certainly deserved the win for his role in 'The Father' – didn’t make an appearance at the 2021 Oscars to even accept the Award.
The show’s broadcast came to an abrupt end after Academy presenter Joker star Joaquin Phoenix received the award on behalf of Hopkins and the Academy.
It would be an understatement to say the ending was unexpectedly awkward. Fans felt insulted that the Academy hyped up the moment only to fall short at the end.
Twitter has been flaring out over Chadwick Boseman losing his chance at a posthumous Oscar win.
fans call out Academy for misleading viewers with change in Oscars 2021 program schedule
Even industry icons such as MSNBC’s Joy Reid were shocked by the final announcement, calling it a “Game of Thrones style ending” and said that late actor was robbed.
Going by the internet's strong reaction – it seems the world desired to at least witness Chadwick win the award, in his death.
During the short span of his career, Chadwick Boseman has played several prominent roles in movies such as "Message from the King," "Marshal" and is most famously known for his portrayal of the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Anthony Hopkins also made a video on winning Best Actor but paid tribute to the late actor.