“What an insult”: Oscars 2021 under fire for choosing Anthony Hopkins over Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor 

The 2021 Oscars are currently being touted as a disappointment of sorts after snubbing the late Chadwick Boseman from winning a posthumous award for best actor.

The Black Panther actor was nominated for the ‘best actor’ category, but fans were in for a surprise when the Academy unexpectedly announced veteran star Anthony Hopkins as the winner.

Some even wondered if the Oscars had pulled another "Steve Harvey-type moment" and made an error in the announcement. But the truth behind it is much more complicated.

During the Oscars night – the Academy producers broke tradition and decided to move the Best Actor presentation to the last act. The big event usually ends with the announcement of the best picture.

Chadwick Boseman loses Oscars best actor award to Anthony Hopkins

The last minute restructuring of Oscars’ program schedule indicated that it almost seems certain Chadwick Boseman will be honored with the award for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. But it soon became clear that the much anticipated moment fell utterly short and unnecessary.

Hopkins, while he still certainly deserved the win for his role in 'The Father' – didn’t make an appearance at the 2021 Oscars to even accept the Award.

The show’s broadcast came to an abrupt end after Academy presenter Joker star Joaquin Phoenix received the award on behalf of Hopkins and the Academy.

It would be an understatement to say the ending was unexpectedly awkward. Fans felt insulted that the Academy hyped up the moment only to fall short at the end.

Twitter has been flaring out over Chadwick Boseman losing his chance at a posthumous Oscar win.

fans call out Academy for misleading viewers with change in Oscars 2021 program schedule

Even industry icons such as MSNBC’s Joy Reid were shocked by the final announcement, calling it a “Game of Thrones style ending” and said that late actor was robbed.

Going by the internet's strong reaction – it seems the world desired to at least witness Chadwick win the award, in his death.

Wait what was that Game of Thrones style ending?? Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ykMorfq6qy — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Can't believe the Oscars changed the format of the last few awards only for Chadwick Boseman not to win 😭What an insult. This isn't Anthony Hopkins fault, it's the producers. If they don't know the results ahead of time, they should've kept the awards placed as normal #Oscars — Nadine Erskine NHS💙 🖤 🏳️‍🌈🐘🐬🎭 (@NadineErskine) April 26, 2021

So we’re really gonna snub Viola Davis AND Chadwick Boseman? That’s crazy... pic.twitter.com/G3t2dLjUYP — 𝐑𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐞💫 (@rhyscarr__) April 26, 2021

its sick how transparent the academy was in using chadwick boseman just for clicks and views, building everything up to the best actor award and inviting his family and giving him a tribute AND putting his head in gift bags and not giving him ANYTHING.... he deserves more respect — gwen (@phqntomthrd) April 26, 2021

Wait, did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously (and rightly) win and then he didn't, so they're like "WELP, good night!"#Oscars — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 26, 2021

chadwick boseman doesn’t need an oscar to prove his greatness. his legacy is already bigger than life itself. pic.twitter.com/ODCpc8EEeo — d. | oscar anti (@antidizi) April 26, 2021

the academy...WATCH OUT. chadwick boseman AND viola davis getting robbed? yea no. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3bOz5dwweQ — jaida ‎⩔ TFATWS SPOILERS (@C1VILWARS) April 26, 2021

CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT SNUBBED



POSTHUMOUSLY?! 😡😱🤯😳😬



I feel like... the entire goodwill of the evening just went down the tubes.



He will now never win an Oscar, that’s horrible...#Oscars pic.twitter.com/EFKmEI2FQh — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 26, 2021

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

A dying man gives the performance of a lifetime... The last performance of his lifetime... Leaves it all up there... and you don’t give him the trophy?! 🤨 #Oscars #ChadwickBoseman — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) April 26, 2021

We don’t need the Academy to celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We are celebrating Chadwick and his tremendous performance regardless. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/2q5RuBWIgj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 26, 2021

During the short span of his career, Chadwick Boseman has played several prominent roles in movies such as "Message from the King," "Marshal" and is most famously known for his portrayal of the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anthony Hopkins also made a video on winning Best Actor but paid tribute to the late actor.