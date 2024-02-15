What did Jacqueline Marleni Perez do? New York mom charged after newborn daughter found wrapped in blanket in apartement hallway

21-year-old Jacqueline Marleni Perez was charged with abandoning her newborn baby in Yonkers, New York. CBS News reported that the newborn was discovered on February 6, 2024, in the entryway of an apartment building at 32 Chestnut Street.

According to NBC New York, the newborn girl was transported to the hospital by authorities, where she was evaluated, and she is expected to be alright.

As per ABC7 New York, investigators went through hours of surveillance camera footage and interviewed witnesses to identify the newborn's mother. Jacqueline Marleni Perez was apprehended and charged with a felony count of abandonment of a child.

Jacqueline Marleni Perez reportedly hid her pregnancy and delivered on her own

NBC New York reported that the newborn child was found by neighbors on the first floor of the apartment. Detectives assume that on February 6, 2024, Jacqueline Marleni Perez gave birth at about 3:30 pm. She then dressed the child in a T-shirt, covered her with a blanket, and abandoned her on the floor near the entryway to the residence at about 7:30 pm.

As per the reports by NBC New York, around an hour later, a resident of the building found the child, wrapped her in another blanket, and contacted authorities. First responders found the newborn child with her umbilical cord still attached with a black string tied around it, before taking her to the hospital.

ABC7 New York reported that talking about the child's condition, Yonkers Police Department First Deputy Chief Joseph Monaco said:

"She is being treated for obviously being abandoned, left in a building, being left in the cold and some other issues, but at this time we believe she is in stable condition."

CBS News reported that, as per authorities, Jacqueline hid her pregnancy, gave birth unsupervised, and then abandoned the baby. One of the neighbors, Jose Gutierrez, told the outlet:

"Thank God the baby is alive, she's OK I think, and I'm sorry for the mom, you know."

The report by NBC New York stated that authorities also took Jacqueline Marleni Perez to the hospital because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the childbirth. She was later discharged.

Yonkers Mayor asks the public not to "be afraid to reach out"

ABC7 New York reported that, as per state law, parents can lawfully surrender a newborn up to 30 days old without being prosecuted if it is done at a designated safe location.

Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza stated that there are more than six Yonkers Police buildings and 12 Yonkers Fire Department buildings in the city and that all of them are considered Safe Haven locations. He also mentioned that there are many hospitals and other locations that are established as appropriate sites for parents to legally surrender custody of infants under 30 days old.

NBC New York reported that Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said:

"The circumstances that occurred are heartbreaking and unfortunate, but we are thankful the baby is stable and safe. I commend the compassionate and swift actions of our Yonkers PD in finding the mother, exhibiting concern for her welfare after going through a traumatic and desperate ordeal."

He continued:

"This is a poignant reminder that help, regardless of situation, is available to all of us – don’t be afraid to reach out."

According to NBC New York, on February 8, 2024, Jacqueline Marleni Perez was arraigned at Yonkers Criminal Court and released without bail. Her newborn daughter is currently in Child Protective Services' custody.

