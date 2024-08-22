What did Jermaine Jenas do? Reason behind sacking of former footballer and BBC host explored

The BBC recently terminated Jermaine Jenas, the presenter of The One Show and Match of the Day, following complaints regarding his work behavior. As a result, the 41-year-old former football player has been removed from both flagship programs.

Regarding the same, BBC said in their article on Thursday, August 22,

“We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting lineup.”

It happened after the presenter was reportedly charged with acting inappropriately. According to reports, inquiries led to the termination of Jenas' BBC contract. However, neither BBC nor its spokesperson said anything elaborately on the matter.

Moreover, following the same incident, it has also been claimed that Jenas has parted ways with his long-term agency, MC Saatchi.

Jermaine Jenas has been terminated by BBC and won't be appearing in any of their programs

Jermaine Jenas will not host the BBC shows anymore (Image via Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Due to concerns expressed in recent weeks regarding his “inappropriate behavior” at work and digital communications, including texts, the 41-year-old former Premier League player has had his contract terminated and has been removed from the presenting lineups for shows like The One Show and Match of the Day.

Concerns were raised with the broadcaster a few weeks ago. However, it is still unconfirmed who or how many people complained against him. The Sun reported that concerns regarding Jermaine Jenas prompted the BBC to immediately initiate an internal investigation as the network discreetly withdrew him from its official channels.

As per a report published by Sun on August 22, a source said,

“This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. Complaints were raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour. After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract.”

The same report further said,

“The BBC’s new director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, has been heavily involved in this whole process, and is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons. At present, the feeling is he won’t be back on the BBC.”

The Sun added that a huge mural of the former England player was removed from Media City headquarters in Manchester.

The Press Association has learned that his agency, MC Saatchi, has also stopped representing him, and his online profile currently reads "page not found." Moreover, as per Manchester Evening News, those close to him have stated that he is "not happy" with the BBC's choice.

The commentator and presenter was being considered as Gary Lineker's full-time Match of the Day host replacement. However, as per The Telegraph, since he was sacked, broadcaster Dan Walker will allegedly take the position. Meanwhile, Jenas’ final media appearance was as a member of the commentary crew during the Ipswich vs. Liverpool Premier League game on Saturday, August 17.

On the other hand, it is still unclear if Jermaine Jenas will carry out his other TV responsibilities. Currently, BBC has reported that TNT has not made any comment. However, as per Mirror Football, he won't be scheduled in any games in the next weeks. In addition to his work on TNT, Jenas also hosted the most recent Formula E season, which ended in late July.

Additionally, while the news of his departure from the BBC was breaking on Thursday, August 22, Jenas and former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant appeared on the radio station's Drive program on Thursday afternoon.

It was anticipated that he might reappear on the show on Friday, August 23, but it appears that this might not occur. Nevertheless, Jermaine Jenas didn’t say anything about the entire incident as of the time of writing this article.

No other information has been provided by the BBC regarding the whole incident.

