What is Johanna Leia's age? Amari Bailey's mom goes viral as fans respond with Drake memes

Amari Bailey might be one of the top-notch players on the court. But it is Drake’s recent antics on the sidelines that have grabbed headlines across the globe.

Drake and Michael B Jordan were recently spotted courtside at a Sierra Canyon game. But it was basketball star Amari Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia, who grabbed all the attention. Drake was standing right behind her.

This led to online rumors, and fans speculated that Bailey’s mother brought Drake and Michael B Jordan to the game.

Also, read: Why is Billie Eilish getting canceled? Singer faces severe backlash after alleged racist video of her mocking Asian accents goes viral

Fans react on Twitter

As soon as fans spotted Drake standing next to Bailey's mother, they poured in with reactions on Twitter.

Drake and Amari Bailey pic.twitter.com/jua8YEu3hK — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) June 17, 2021

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

Drake to Amari Bailey pic.twitter.com/ToUjvpQzr5 — George Danso (@george9487) June 18, 2021

This how drake was in the crowd while watching Amari Bailey play basketball pic.twitter.com/cP2qySVOE9 — need a sixers chip for my mental health (@reesesmaxey) June 18, 2021

Man Drake so slick 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dawg if y’all see Amari Bailey mom you will understand why he been hanging out with this kid pic.twitter.com/Jcw3XsaygM — ST (@0subtweet) June 18, 2021

Drake ain’t slick going to Sierra canyon games just for amari Bailey mom lmaoo pic.twitter.com/rSJSaiil1Y — jw (@iam_johnw2) June 18, 2021

No cap if Amari Bailey mama was on my sideline in high school I would’ve tried to go for 50 every game https://t.co/tk8qd9R9zY — Perc Franklin🤵🏾 (@12klong) June 18, 2021

Win, lose, or draw... Amari Bailey is a straight killer on the court. 💯 @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/gt6wwTs4c3 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 18, 2021

Drake & Michael B. Jordan Pull Up To Sierra Canyon Tonight To Watch FaZe Athlete ‘Bronny James’ Play! 👀🍿



BTW: I Know Y’all See It Too, That’s Amari Bailey’s Mom. pic.twitter.com/XQWnmApK5A — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) June 18, 2021

so this why he was all up in Amari Bailey ear after the last game lmao 🤝 https://t.co/kI1bS4lqQD — Kwame (@sshheekk) June 18, 2021

Amari Bailey, Johanna Leia, and Drake have not yet commented or reacted to the speculations raised by fans.

Who are Amari Bailey and Johanna Leia?

Amari Bailey is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who plays for Sierra Canyon High School. He is ranked third on ESPN 60 for the 2022 class. Amari also helped USA Basketball get a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil.

Johanna Leia is a television personality and former model. Leia also joined the cast of the Lifetime reality series Bringing Up Ballers. She was also previously employed by Ford and Wilhelmina Models.

Leia set up a youth basketball camp called Superstar. Like Megan Cassidy, Johanna Leia is also a Lifetime reality television personality. She is an American national born on February 19, 1981. That makes her Leia’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 - $5 million.

With Johanna Leia trending online, it seems like she is now giving her son a run for his money when it comes to grabbing headlines.

Also read: Corinna Kopf trolls fans with a free link to her leaked OnlyFans pictures

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen