What did John Oliver say about Elon Musk? TV host responds to business mogul calling him “weak sauce”

Elon Musk's "weak sauce" comment about John Oliver on X earned him a response from the TV host. When a reporter recently asked why Elon Musk singled him out, John responded by calling him "definitely sensitive."

He said:

"You're going to have to track him down and ask him. I don't know, that's a thin skin. I cannot possibly pretend what's in that man's mind at any time. He seems wounded. He's definitely sensitive, that's a biological fact."

John's response comes after the Tesla CEO criticized him in a post on X, where he said:

"It is rather tragic to see an otherwise capable comedian like @iamjohnoliver become weak sauce. The reason he is not very funny these days is because he is too keen to pander to wokeness, which is fundamentally a lie, whereas great humor requires revealed truth."

The two influential personalities recently got involved in feuds after John Oliver mocked Elon Musk in an episode of Last Week Tonight.

What happened between John Oliver and Elon Musk?

In an episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver ran an episode titled "Elon Musk," where he commented on the struggles faced by Musk and his companies, Tesla and X. In the video, Oliver describes, Musk as "a man who can pull off pretty much any bad guy in a movie.”

Before earning the title of "weak sauce" by Musk, Oliver also displayed Musk's photos with various expressions and in different attires alongside personalities he believed the businessman resembles, including Lex Author, and Billy Zane's character in Titanic.

Describing Musk's "range" of looks, John Oliver said:

"There's 'I just bought your media company, I'm about to strip you for parts. There's space's first racist sheriff. And finally, the less f**kable reimagining of Billy Zane's character in Titanic. Truly, the man has range."

Musk also commented on Oliver's career in comedy and said:

"Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where his humor is basically illegal."

When the reporter quoted the "pandering to wokeness" criticism, Oliver stated:

"I don't know what that means, and I don't think (Musk) could explain what that means, and I think it means nothing. I don't know literally what he's talking about."

Other than John Oliver, Musk has commented on several other media personalities and celebrities, including Paris Hilton. Regarding Paris Hilton's cookware line, he also said:

"I don't think Paris cooks a lot."

When Paris Hilton's company pulled their ads from Musk's X amid concerns over the platform's antisemitic content, Musk said that their ad campaign "wasn't super convincing," referencing Hilton's cookware line.