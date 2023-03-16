What did Joie Dawes do? Tennessee woman arrested over mother’s death

43-year-old Joie Dawes was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her mother. Police revealed that on March 11, 2023, they received a report of a structural fire from a residence on Westmoreland Avenue in Kingsport.

They recovered the body of an adult female, who was later identified as Martha A. Dozier (65), Joie Dawes’ mother. Law enforcement officials stated that Joie was spotted leaving Martha’s house a few moments after it was set on fire.

Police believe that Joie Dawes strangled her mother to death and then set the house on fire on Saturday, March 11. Dawes faces several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and aggravated arson. It was also discovered that the 43-year-old had also been charged in several cases from 2019 to 2021.

Joie Dawes pleaded guilty to several charges related to burglary and theft back in 2021

Authorities made a horrific discovery on Saturday when they responded to a report that mentioned that a residence on Westmoreland Avenue was on fire. Police arrived at the scene shortly before 6 pm local time. They recovered the body of Joie Dawes’ mother, Martha A. Dozier, from the house.

Police further stated that Dawes was seen leaving her mother’s place shortly after the residence went on fire. According to the Kingsport Police Department:

“On March 11, 2023, just before 6:00 pm, first responders from both the Kingsport Fire and Police Departments responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Kingsport in reference to a structure fire.”

The department further stated:

“Upon arrival, the home was found to be fully involved. During the fire attack and subsequent search, K.F.D. Firefighters discovered and recovered a deceased adult female victim, who was later identified as Martha A. Dozier (65 years of age of the residence).”

Wiki Viral News @viral_wiki

Joie Dawes, 43, a Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother. Joie Dawes, who has a long rap sheet, set her mother’s house on fire after strangling her to death...

wikisinfos.com/joie-dawes/ Joie Dawes Wiki – BioJoie Dawes, 43, a Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother. Joie Dawes, who has a long rap sheet, set her mother’s house on fire after strangling her to death... Joie Dawes Wiki – BioJoie Dawes, 43, a Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother. Joie Dawes, who has a long rap sheet, set her mother’s house on fire after strangling her to death...wikisinfos.com/joie-dawes/

The authorities also mentioned that a forensic autopsy would be done at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. Cops later claimed that after further investigation, they concluded that Joie Dawes could be responsible for her mother’s death. They further added:

“After considerable further investigation, to include a thorough processing of the scene and a subsequent interview with Ms. Dawes.”

Along with Joie Dawes’ mother, the fire also killed three pets. The affidavit mentioned:

“She said her intent was to killer Dozier.”

Authorities discovered that the 43-year-old ignited the fire by putting a blanket in the living room’s fireplace.

A thorough investigation revealed previous charges that Dawes faced between 2019 and 2021. Back in 2021, she pleaded guilty to several charges, including possession of aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, burglary of a vehicle, and theft. She was on probation, which she violated in March 2022. A separate case is considered “open,” in which she was accused of assault and vandalism in 2021.

It was revealed that Dawes was booked into the Kingsport City Jail, and she will later be shifted to the Sullivan County Jail. Dawes has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and tampering with evidence.

Poll : 0 votes