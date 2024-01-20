What did Jordan Isaiah Thomas do? Edenton man charged for the murder of 19-year-old

In a collaborative effort by various law enforcement agencies, an Edenton man, Jordan Isaiah Thomas, 29, has now been apprehended and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and concealing the death of a 19-year-old woman, as per News 12. WCTI reported that the suspect is currently behind bars.

As per reports by 13News Now, the suspect, Jordan Isaiah Thomas, was taken into custody promptly after being identified as the prime suspect. He is currently incarcerated with a $550,000 bond for the charge of concealing the death of the victim. Additionally, he is facing a $50,000 bond in connection with the larceny charges.

Edenton man charged, and the victim identified as Amarriah Smith

The Chowan County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as Amarriah Smith,

The Chowan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release,

"Sheriff [Edward] Basnight extends his sympathy to the victim's family and is thankful for the joint effort between many different law enforcement agencies as we continue to work through this investigation together."

The Chowan County Sheriff's Office has not disclosed specific details surrounding the incident. Still, it has been confirmed that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office actively participate in the investigation, as reported by 13News Now.

Crime Rates in Edenton

Over the past eight years, HomeSnacks has diligently reported crime data in Edenton, utilizing the FBI Crime Explorer and Saturday Night Science.

On October 17, 2023, authorities released the most recent data. As per the latest FBI data, the city's total crime rate is 2,227.3 incidents per 100,000 people. The city's crime rate is -4.17% lower than the national average, at 2,324.2 incidents per 100,000 people.

Total Crimes: In the last reporting year, Edenton recorded 98 crimes, reflecting the overall criminal activity within the community.

Crime Rate: On a rate basis, the city experienced 2,227.3 total crimes per 100,000 people.

Comparison to National Average: The overall crime rate in the city stands at -4.17% below the national average. This figure clarifies that the city is relatively safer than the broader national landscape.

State Ranking: The city is the 100th safest city out of 256 in North Carolina. This ranking offers a localized perspective on safety within the state.

National Ranking: On a broader scale, the city is ranked as the 7,003rd safest city out of 9,869 in the United States.

The crime data analysis places Edenton as a relatively safe community with a crime rate below the national average.