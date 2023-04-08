What did Joshua Goncalves Radding do? Driver charged with manslaughter in deadly crash that killed four students 

On Thursday, April 6, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves Radding was indicted on charges of manslaughter after he allegedly killed four students in a car accident. According to CBS, the indictment states that Radding was reportedly drunk when he crashed a car containing the four deceased Maritime Academy students at 2 am on December 10, 2022.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident

Ethan Genter @Ethan_Genter School officials at Maine Maritime Academy just dropped the state and school flags to half mast after four students died in a car crash yesterday. School officials at Maine Maritime Academy just dropped the state and school flags to half mast after four students died in a car crash yesterday. https://t.co/rHVzPmoePP

As per NBC Boston, seven people were involved in the crash, including Joshua Goncalves Radding. Besides the four deceased students, two other students were injured.

The suspect, a 20-year-old from North Babylon, New York, is currently facing 17 charges. Along with four counts of manslaughter, he will be tried on five counts of aggravated OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger, as well as criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license. Authorities have not revealed the details of the forgery or deadly weapons-related charges.

Authorities and Maritime Academy officials respond to the crash involving Joshua Goncalves Radding

In an official statement, Maine authorities addressed the crash and its effects on students at the Maine Maritime Academy. They noted that all seven people involved in the crash were students of the school, and that they were traveling with Joshua Goncalves Radding in his vehicle at the time. Officials also added that after an investigation, they had determined that alcohol and speeding were determining factors in the accident.

Jack Molmud @jmolmud We’re hearing from the president of Maine Maritime Academy after four students died and three others were injured following a 2am car crash Saturday morning.



“It has been devastating to us in many ways”



In some moments tearing up, he announced finals are optional this semester We’re hearing from the president of Maine Maritime Academy after four students died and three others were injured following a 2am car crash Saturday morning. “It has been devastating to us in many ways”In some moments tearing up, he announced finals are optional this semester https://t.co/fSiYwtV054

A spokesperson for the Maine State Police said:

"The Maine State Police recognizes the significant impact this crash has had on the Maine Maritime Academy, the community, and friends and family of those who were injured and killed. Our thoughts remain with all those who have been greatly impacted by this enormous loss."

According to investigators, it is believed that in the moments leading up to the crash, the vehicle was traveling between 106 mph and 111 mph. They said that the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Soon after, the local fire department responded to the scene of the fire. NBC noted that some of the firefighters at the scene were also students at the Maritime Academy.

RawNews1st @Raw_News1st Four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in SUV crash near campus Four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in SUV crash near campus

In an official statement, Jerry S. Paul, President of the Maritime Academy, spoke about the loss of lives in the incident.

He said:

"I am devastated to confirm that today Maine Maritime Academy lost four of our students in a single vehicle accident early this morning. Three others were injured. Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families. While we have lost beloved members of our student body, tonight there are four families who have lost their children."

The deceased victims of the crash include 20-year-old Brian Kenealy, 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron , 21-year-old Chase Fossett , and 22-year-old Luke Simpson. The injured students include Joshua Goncalves Radding, 20-year-old Noelle Tavares, and 20-year-old Dominic Gecoya.

