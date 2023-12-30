What did Justin Davidson do? Suspect identified after father of 7 killed in Las Vegas carjacking rampage

36-year-old Justin Davidson has been identified as the suspect allegedly involved in killing two people and carjacking drivers.

On Wednesday in Southwest Las Vegas, Davidson was first accused of fatally shooting his mother. The situation further escalated when he reportedly stole a police cruiser and engaged in a series of carjackings, ultimately leading to the tragic death of Jerry Lopez.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lopez was heading to his work when Justin Davidson allegedly shot him to death.

Justin Davidson was killed after police fired shots while he led them in a car chase, in a stolen vehicle on Friday

According to LVMPD, the incident began around 3:46 am local time, prompted by reports of a shooting at Placid Street and Maulding Avenue. Davidson's parents, searching for their son, became victims themselves when his mother was allegedly struck by a bullet fired by Davidson. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Eventually, cops arrived and heard gunshots being fired. 8 News Now reported that no officer sustained injuries, however, the suspect stole a patrol car. The pursuit immediately began.

The suspect led the police to the 7300 block of South Durango, where he allegedly carjacked a person. He then drove to the 8500 block of Blue Diamond, where another person was carjacked by Davidson. According to the cops, officers fired at him then, but he escaped again. The third and final carjacking took place at Windmill Lane and Durango Drive, resulting in the tragic death of Jerry Lopez.

Davidson reportedly dragged Lopez's body out of the car and drove away

According to the police, after killing Lopez, Justin Davidson dragged him out of the vehicle and fled. The stolen car finally broke down at Durango Drive and Agate Avenue. However, Davidson still did not agree to cooperate with the cops. In a confrontation, he was shot by the cops, leading to his death.

Police are trying to determine the motive behind the shootings. Lopez's wife, Karen, spoke to the Associated Press and mentioned that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. She added:

"He was such an amazing father to our kids. He would just walk through the door after work, throw his stuff down and just jump right in it with the kids, not even taking two minutes to himself."

The case is currently an ongoing investigation.