What did Kenneth Wayne DeHart do? Blue Alert issued for "dangerous" suspect accused of killing Tennessee deputy

A manhunt for 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne DeHart is underway in Tennessee as he is accused of killing a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and injuring another during a traffic stop in Maryville on February 8, 2024.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert in Tennessee for Kenneth. Fox News reported that he was last spotted in the Wildwood area east of Maryville. He was initially driving a silver Lexus and is now believed to be on foot.

According to the report by Fox News, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong stated that warrants have been issued against Kenneth Wayne DeHart for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart is considered to be "armed and dangerous"

CBS Austin reported that on February 8, 2024, the two deputies from the Blount County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on an SUV in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road in Maryville. The driver, who was identified as Kenneth Wayne DeHart, did not cooperate with the deputies and declined to step out of the vehicle.

According to the report by CBS Austin, the TBI stated that a stun gun was used on Kenneth, which was futile. The driver then took out a gun and shot both deputies.

Fox News reported that in a news conference on February 9, 2024, the Blount County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased deputy as Greg McCowan. A female deputy, identified as Shelby Eggers, was shot in the leg. She has been released from a local hospital and is now recovering at home.

CBS Austin reported that after firing at the deputies, Kenneth escaped the scene in his vehicle. Later, on the night of February 8, 2024, his car was found abandoned in the Wildwood area. Authorities are requesting residents of that area who have an outdoor security or doorbell camera video system to check for video or photos of the driver or any suspicious activity.

WCYB reported that the driver was last spotted in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road in Maryville. According to the report by CBS Austin, authorities mentioned that Kenneth is considered "armed and dangerous." If spotted, the public is advised to call 911 rather than approaching him.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart has been added to Tennessee's Most Wanted list

Fox News reported that on the morning of February 9, 2024, Kenneth Wayne DeHart was added to Tennessee's Most Wanted list. Moreover, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

On February 9, 2024, addressing the loss of the sheriff's office, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said:

"We're going to get this man off the streets of east Tennessee and put him behind bars."

According to the report by Fox News, the Blount County Mayor has also announced a $10,000 reward for information regarding the arrest of Kenneth Wayne DeHart.

