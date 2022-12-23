What did Kenwood Allen do? Robbery crew suspect charged with murder

Kenwood Allen, a robbery suspect in New York City, was charged with two murders on Thursday, December 22. According to the NY Daily News, Kenwood Allen, 33, was a member of a gang that targeted partygoers in Manhattan.

As per the New York Police Department, Allen and his accomplices would drug inebriated clubgoers with fentanyl before robbing them. Authorities reported that while the gang has been implicated in at least 26 of these robberies, two of them resulted in the victims overdosing on fentanyl and dying.

The victims have been identified as Nurbu Sherpa, who died on March 18, and Ardijan Berisha, who passed on July 30.

Manhattan prosecutors stated that Allen has been charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 3 counts of first-degree robbery, 2 counts of second-degree robbery, 2 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2 counts of second-degree assault.

The modus operandi of Kenwood Allen's robbery crew

In an official statement, the New York Police Department reported that Kenwood Allen's robbery crew targeted several straight and gay clubs across Hell's Kitchen and parts of Manhattan.

The members of the gang would allegedly approach drunk club patrons and offer them free drugs, before stealing their belongings.

NYPD Lt. Dave Leonardo said:

“We believe that the perpetrators are targeting individuals that are coming out of the bars late at night because they’re intoxicated."

He continued:

“They’re approaching them offering them narcotics. At this point, based on our lab investigation, it looks like our narcotic is laced with multiple narcotics that were purchased over the black web, and then made into a cocktail."

Leonardo explained that the substance offered by the robbery crew was a dangerous cocktail of drugs.

He said:

“It was a mix of lidocaine, fentanyl, cocaine, and we believe the lidocaine really had the effect of incapacitating these people to the point where like the chief mentioned.”

Assistant District Attorney Brian Rodkey said that while the crew supposedly intended to incapacitate their victims, the dangerous nature of the substance meant that they could face homicide charges.

Rodkey said:

“The defendant drugged his victims with fentanyl in order to rob them of their phones, credit cards or watch. He then left his victims to overdose on the street, not caring if they lived or died.”

Lakpa Sherpa, the uncle of victim Nurbu Sherpa, said that his nephew was not a drug user.

He said:

“My nephew had no history of drug use. He was too healthy to be found dead on the street. I figured it had to be something in his system to give him the fatal blow.”

Pix11 reported Kenwood Allen has 17 prior arrests, with most of them being for robbery and burglary.

