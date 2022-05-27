What did Kevin Spacey do? Exploring charges against him in UK

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the United Kingdom announced that US actor Kevin Spacey had been charged with four counts of se*ual assault against three men.

According to reports, Spacey was also charged with one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative se*ual activity without consent.

Five charges have been filed against the 62-year-old following a review of Met Police evidence from complaints filed between 2005 and 2013.

Three of the complaints were about alleged se*ual abuse in London, with one in Gloucestershire.

Exploring Se*ual Assault Charges against Kevin Spacey in the UK

The first two charges stem from an alleged se*ual assault experienced by a man in his 40s in London in March 2005, while the second victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted in London in August 2008.

However, in the case of the second alleged victim, Spacey is also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative se*ual activity without consent.

Keith Boykin @keithboykin Kevin Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. More than a dozen others came forward against Spacey after Rapp. washingtonpost.com/arts-entertain… Kevin Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. More than a dozen others came forward against Spacey after Rapp. washingtonpost.com/arts-entertain…

The third complainant is a man in his 30s in Gloucestershire who experienced assault in April 2013. While the CPS has authorized charges against Mr. Spacey, it is believed he has not been charged formally because he is not in the country.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, stated that after reviewing the evidence, the CPS "authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of se*ual assault against three men."

She said:

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

However, CPS stated that it could not confirm or deny whether Mr. Spacey, an American, would be required to be extradited to the UK.

AJ+ @ajplus BREAKING: UK prosecutors charged Kevin Spacey with 4 counts of sexual assault against 3 men.



The actor has faced multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, some from victims alleging abuse when they were 14. A theater in London has received 20+ allegations of misconduct by Spacey. BREAKING: UK prosecutors charged Kevin Spacey with 4 counts of sexual assault against 3 men.The actor has faced multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, some from victims alleging abuse when they were 14. A theater in London has received 20+ allegations of misconduct by Spacey. https://t.co/KS9fRFrmz6

Kevin Spacey, a 62-year-old Oscar winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 after several men claimed he assaulted them.

His illustrious career came to an end in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of se*ually assaulting him at a party in the 1980s when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey vehemently denies the allegations.

The charges were announced while Spacey was testifying in a New York City courtroom in Rapp's civil lawsuit. He was on the witness stand on Thursday and could not be reached for comment.

However, in 2019, Massachusetts prosecutors dismissed a criminal case against him regarding an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort.

More on Kevin Spacey

Spacey was born on July 26, 1959, in New Jersey. He began his career in theatre and first starred in the film Heartburn.

Best known for the hit tv series House of Cards, Kevin Spacey won an Academy Award in 1995 for best-supporting actor for The Usual Suspects and an Oscar in 1999 for best actor for American Beauty, among many other accolades.

Between 2004 and 2015, the former House of Cards star was the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das