What did Khloe and Kris say in their acceptance speech? Fans criticize The Kardashians for winning People’s Choice Awards 2022

People’s Choice Awards 2022 recently aired live on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the award ceremony showcased some of Hollywood's biggest names who came together to celebrate television, music, and film.

Famed reality TV family, the Kardashians, were among those who won at the People’s Choice Awards, bagging not one but two trophies. Since the entire family wasn't able to make it to the event, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian made an appearance and went on to collect the awards on behalf of the other family members.

The Kardashians won two categories at the People’s Choice Awards--The Reality TV Star of 2022, which was given to Khloe Kardashian, and The Reality Show of 2022, which went to their popular Hulu series, The Kardashians. However, when the time came for them to accept the award, Kris was the only one to go up on stage, while Khloe was missing for a little while.

Khloe almost missed accepting her People's Choice Awards

Kris and Khloe went on stage to receive their award and thanked fans who voted for them. However, their acceptance speech was quite awkward, to say the least. When they were awarded the People’s Choice Awards for The Reality Show of 2022, Kris was the first to walk up to the stage alone. Looking visibly confused, the reality TV star told the audience,

"Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago. Oh, here she comes! Khloé!"

Khloe looked ruffled as she joined her mother on stage and proceeded to explain the situation,

"I am out of breath. I was trying to fix my hair."

Viewers were surprised to learn that Khloe almost missed accepting her award because of a hair emergency. Once that was out of the way, the duo continued with their acceptance speech, and Khloe said,

"Thank you guys so much. I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it."

Kris also confirmed that season 3 of their series on Hulu was in the works, and added,

"We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on Season 3 right now and it couldn't be better."

Fans are shocked that The Kardashians won the People’s Choice Awards over other reality TV shows

The Kardashians have a massive fan base who love them and watch their series devotedly. While their double win didn't surprise many, there were fans who were quite upset when they won the People's Choice Awards above other reality TV shows and stars.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were surprised that The Kardashians won over Selling Sunset and other reality TV shows that they felt were more deserving of the People’s Choice Award. Some fans also added that the older show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was better than their current Hulu show.

Anneli Joy 🇸🇪🇳🇮 @Majestic_DelRey Who voted for The Kardashians … because guys.. we talked about it. We decided that The Kardashians.. was not the show to watch. I mean it’s no KUWTK. I’m confused? #PCAs Who voted for The Kardashians … because guys.. we talked about it. We decided that The Kardashians.. was not the show to watch. I mean it’s no KUWTK. I’m confused? #PCAs

Jen L @JenL74494212 Who voted for the Kardashians?!? Idk what was worse @khloekardashian being late bc she was “fixing her hair” or @kathyhilton fixing her lipgloss! Or the horrible speech @KrisJenner made. All 3 need to take a page from @lizzo on how to truly accept an award! #PCAs Who voted for the Kardashians?!? Idk what was worse @khloekardashian being late bc she was “fixing her hair” or @kathyhilton fixing her lipgloss! Or the horrible speech @KrisJenner made. All 3 need to take a page from @lizzo on how to truly accept an award! #PCAs

Jess @541jess People still actually watch the kardashians who actually voted for that show #PeoplesChoiceAwards People still actually watch the kardashians who actually voted for that show #PeoplesChoiceAwards

Kendra Wood @kendraw_333 #PeoplesChoiceAwards I have 2nd hand embarrassment watching the Kardashians’s accept their People’s choice award. I have 2nd hand embarrassment watching the Kardashians’s accept their People’s choice award. 🙈#PeoplesChoiceAwards

Ryan @rycli04 #peopleschoice This isnt nice of me I know, but I think the Kardashians are so fake..inside and out. #PeoplesChoiceAwards This isnt nice of me I know, but I think the Kardashians are so fake..inside and out. #PeoplesChoiceAwards #peopleschoice

InsertName @ArianaSqrPants Why are the kardashians making faces like they don’t wanna be there? 🤣like just say you have covid and keep it moving #PeoplesChoiceAwards Why are the kardashians making faces like they don’t wanna be there? 🤣like just say you have covid and keep it moving #PeoplesChoiceAwards

