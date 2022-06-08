What did Kid Rock say about Oprah Winfrey? Controversy explored as rapper refuses to apologize for drunken remarks

Kid Rock has refused to apologize for his drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar. Back in 2019, Rock was filmed on-stage,addressing the audience at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, where he reportedly said, “f*** Oprah Winfrey” and “f*** Joy Behar.”

On the latest episode of Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Originals, Rock sat down and expressed his feelings towards Winfrey and Behar. Speaking about the rant, he said:

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said. I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f***in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f*** Oprah…”

Rock had also attacked Kathie Lee Gifford during the rant but clarified that he had meant to call out comedian Kathy Griffin instead. Explaining the same, he added:

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f*** Kathie Lee Gifford.’ When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years.”

All you need to know about Kid Rock's drunken rant from 2019

Kid Rock gained a lot of attention online back in 2019, because of his statements about Oprah Winfrey. After the video went viral, Rock said in a tweet that he was honest about his opinion of Winfrey.

Kid Rock mentioned in his rant that he did not like Oprah Winfrey (Images via Gary Miller and Global Citizen/Getty Images)

He also wrote that his people had tried to get him to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago, and her people had wanted him to write down five reasons why he loved her and her show.

Winfrey has not responded to what Rock's comments about her.

In brief, about Kid Rock

Also known as Robert James Ritchie, the singer had made his debut as a rapper and DJ and released his first album, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast, in 1990. He then released two more albums - The Polyfuze Method in 1993 and Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp in 1996.

However, his biggest break came with the release of Devil Without a Cause in 1998. The album was praised for its elements of hip hop, country, rock, and heavy metal.

His most successful single was Cowboy, released in 1999. His other popular singles include Picture and All Summer Long.

