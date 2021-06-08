What did Kid Rock say? Rapper under fire after being filmed using a homophobic slur onstage at a Tennessee bar

American rapper Kid Rock has come under fire once again after video footage of the singer using a homophobic slur started making rounds on the internet. The rapper was present at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Tennessee over the weekend. And the video was filmed when Rock was onstage performing his set at the concert.

In a video released by TMZ, Kid Rock is seen hurling homophobic abuse towards fans present near the stage. Rock started yelling at the camera as fans gathered around to film the performer. He first called out the fans saying, “F**k your iPhone,” and continued, “You f***ing f*****s with your iPhones out.”

The 50-year-old rapper was also caught on camera displaying obscene gestures in the direction of fans. Rock was also criticized last month for letting singer Morgan Wallen perform at his own Honky Tonk Bar in Nashville. It was the first time Wallen had performed since getting filmed using a racial slur in February.

Kid Rock dragged on Twitter over homophobic video

The Michigan rapper has always made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. Kid Rock has previously used the term “gay” in a disrespectful tone during an interview with The Guardian. He also refused to use the politically correct word during the interview:

“Rap-rock was what people wanted at the time, and they still love those songs at shows. But it turned into a lot of bulls**t, and it turned out to be pretty gay… If someone says you can’t say 'gay' like that, you tell them to go f*** themselves. You’re not going to get anything politically correct out of me.”

Following the latest video, Rock is being largely criticized on social media. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with the performer’s behavior.

I'm as disgusted with Kid Rocks homophobic comment as much as i have been disgusted with Kid Rock my whole life. My hope is the hot water he is in will be used to wash that nasty, stringy, lubed looking hair of his. — unrested bitch face (@raseyraysum) June 8, 2021

Kid Rock *is* a homophobic slur. pic.twitter.com/OnZpX7omWM — S’moreson Welles (@JoanBeignet) June 7, 2021

So it turns out that the no talent has-been Kid Rock is a hateful, homophobic bigot. I’m not saying it’s legit, but it’s legit.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/jUonrfzx6Y — Ashley Votes Blue ✨🌏🥁🌊🕶✌🏼☮️💫♥️🐝🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@KuckelmanAshley) June 7, 2021

FUN FACT:

Kid Rock never turns into an Adult Rock.



He remains a misogynistic, homophobic asshole his whole pathetic life. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) June 8, 2021

Kid Rock is trending because he is a no talent racist homophobic asshole.



Just in case you were wondering. — Shannon FM (@Katpa73) June 7, 2021

Y’all really surprised Kid Rock a red neck trump supporter said a homophobic slur pic.twitter.com/lQePBvAnFG — RY (@ryan_fortner25) June 7, 2021

...are ppl really surprised that kid rock is homophobic — A Mentally Sick in The Head M&M Mini (@solar___lunar) June 8, 2021

I am not surprised Kid Rock said something homophobic

I am more surprised that in 2021 people still pay money to see Kid Rock — Mike Shemesh (@MikeShemesh) June 7, 2021

Kid Rock gets canceled for using a different slur every couple months — Wraith (@WraithLaFrentz) June 8, 2021

I’m not surprised that Kid Rock said something homophobic, I’m more surprised that Kid Rock has fans that want to record him — James King (@JamesKingComedy) June 8, 2021

Who could've possibly imagined Kid Rock would ever say something homophobic? https://t.co/JJGOhKxyVn pic.twitter.com/Fq52CBWFxH — inJeffable game of his own devising (@JMHashtag) June 8, 2021

nobody is surprised kid rock is homophobic, not one person, animal or plant, earth bound or otherwise — Alicia (@_marchdays) June 7, 2021

Kid Rock's past controversies and public image

This is not the first time the “All Summer Long” singer got embroiled in a controversy. Kid Rock was once attacked by Beyonce fans on social media after he made derogatory comments about the legendary singer.

In his 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Rock said he was often shocked by Beyonce’s strong fanbase and success:

“Beyonce, to me, doesn’t have a f***ing ‘Purple Rain,’ but she’s the biggest thing on earth. How can you be that big without at least one ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or ‘Old Time Rock & Roll?' People are like, ‘Beyonce’s hot. Got a nice fucking a**.' I’m like, ‘Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big t***.’ Doesn’t really f***ing do much for me.”

Needless to say, Beyonce is one of the most loved singers of all time. She also has one of the strongest fanbases on the internet known as “Beyhive.” Back in the day, Beyonce’s fans flooded Rock’s social media to call out the rapper for his comments.

In 2018, Kid Rock was removed from the Nashville Christmas Parade due to his coarse comments on American host and comedian Joy Behar. A year later, he was forced out of his own bar after hurling profanities towards Oprah Winfrey.

