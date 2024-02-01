What did Kim and Deborah Clenney do? Charges explored as parents of online model Courtney Clenney arrested in deadly Miami stabbing

Online model Courtney Clenney's parents, Deborah and Kim Clenney, were arrested on Tuesday, January 30, in connection to the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in 2022. As per the arrest warrant obtained by NBC News, the couple has been charged with unauthorized access to a computer, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida.

Until now, Courtney was suspected of killing Christian. The family attorney expressed surprise after the couple was arrested from Austin. According to the lawyer, the family is being "targeted" in the Christian Obumseli murder case. He added that the way Kim and Deborah had been arrested, it's difficult to even get them out on bond.

Courtney Clenney's parents were arrested for allegedly tampering with her boyfriend's laptop

According to NBC, Deborah and Kim Clenney were charged with unauthorized access to a computer after they tried to tamper with evidence. Clenney's family attorney, Frank Prieto, said:

"Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable."

Upon investigation into Obumseli's death, cops discovered a group chat. The members of the group chat were Kim Clenney, Deborah Clenney, and Courtney Clenney's lawyers. The group allegedly had a discussion to find a way to get access to the victim's laptop. NBC News reported some text messages shared on the group over time. On September 26, 2022, Kim allegedly wrote on the group,

"Will be sending the laptop PIN ideas so we can try them before you see her again?"

After a few days, Frank Prieto, one of Courtney's attorneys, sent a text as a reply on the group chat. He mentioned six possible options for the 'PIN' in question and wrote,

"These were possible... was not sure about capitalization or spacing but there are the ones she could come up with. I would try all together and mix some of the capitalization and see if we get lucky."

According to investigating officers, on September 30, Kim wrote on the group that he had found the correct PIN and had gotten access to Obumseli's laptop. This was when Courtney Clenney's lawyer, Prieto, warned him against going through someone else's device.

Courtney is currently awaiting her trial

28-year-old Christian Obumseli was stabbed to death on April 28, 2022. The incident took place in a Miami apartment where Obumseli and Courtney Clenney resided. A few weeks back, a video footage was released that captured the model getting physically aggressive towards the victim.

While Courtney claimed that she was acting in self-defense, police arrested her, and she was charged with second-degree murder. During interrogation about the current charges against the couple, Kim told the police,

"I had barely opened it and was starting to poke around, but we started a video call so I stopped. Never opened a file so, I didn't see anything."

Tampa Bay Times reported a statement by Larry Handfield, the attorney representing the victim's family, saying that the family is relieved since justice has been served.