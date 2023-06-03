What did Lamora Williams do? Atlanta mom accused of killing two toddlers in hot oven set to stand trial

Lamora Williams was accused of murdering two of her kids in 2017 by putting them in an oven. A final plea hearing had been set for Friday at around 9:30 am local time, but Williams failed to appear. Attorneys of both sides agreed to settle on a different setting for a trial date soon. According to cops, Lamora Williams’ children died just an hour apart, in 2017.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

In February 2018, Lamora faced indictment on four counts of felony murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of concealing the death of another, and one count of making a false statement, as per Law&Crime.

She has also been charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to children, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, one additional count of aggravated assault, one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and one count of battery resulting in substantial physical harm.

Lamora Williams killed two of her kids by putting them in an oven and blamed it on another relative

The horrific incident happened in October 2017, when Lamora Williams called the cops at around 11 pm local time. She stated that she found two of her kids, Ja'Karter Penn, 1, and Ke'Yaunte Penn, 2, dead. When authorities arrived, they discovered the remains of the toddlers and spotted "burn marks on their bodies," as per People.

Lamora Williams then told cops that she left her kids with her cousin from noon till 11:30 pm. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, during her 911 call, Lamora was heard saying:

“When I came in, the stove was laying on my son, on my youngest son's head, and my other son was laid out on the floor with his brains laid out on the floor. I don't know what to do. I just came home from work.”

While speaking to the dispatcher, Lamora Williams also asked whether she is likely to be charged for the toddlers' death.

She was heard saying:

“Can you please help me? Like. Can you please tell me, like, I don't want to get locked up because this is not my fault? I had just come home from work.”

AGILE Kano @agilekanoo



A thread: Story Of Lamora Williams—A Mother Who Killed Her Two Sons and put them in the ovenA thread: Story Of Lamora Williams—A Mother Who Killed Her Two Sons and put them in the oven💔A thread: https://t.co/dO0Y7XpkIK

Authorities, however, believed that Lamora was lying and that she had killed her toddlers by putting them in the oven. Lamora also has a third child, Jameel Penn Jr., 3, who was found unharmed in the residence.

The medical examiner revealed that the burns on the toddlers' bodies were caused by prolonged exposure to dry heat

According to Lamora William's mum Brenda Williams, the former has a history of mental illness. She is currently facing two charges of murder and several other charges including those related to child cruelty, lying to the cops, and concealing a death.

According to the medical examiner, the burns on the toddlers' bodies appeared to have come from prolonged exposure to dry heat.

As per Law&Crime, the examiner said:

“It would require an extensive amount of time to get to this degree.”

After recovering the bodies of the toddlers, authorities video-called their father Jameel Penn, who later recalled the horror he faced that day.

He said:

“It was like a real horror movie. It was Friday the 13th.”

jazzie 😷🤧 @Jasmine40029673 Mother Lamora Williams charged w/murdering her 2&1 year old boys the 3year old was not hurt.she left them alone both w/ burns from the stove Mother Lamora Williams charged w/murdering her 2&1 year old boys the 3year old was not hurt.she left them alone both w/ burns from the stove

Authorities also believe that Jameel Penn Jr., the oldest child, witnessed his mother kill his two younger siblings. Although Lamora Williams was present in court on Friday, she refused to appear before the judge for her final plea hearing.

Poll : 0 votes