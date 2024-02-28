What did Leon Ruffin do? Manhunt underway for Louisiana inmate who escaped after pepper-spraying deputy

On February 26, 2024, 51-year-old Leon Ruffin, an inmate in Louisiana who has been charged with second-degree murder, escaped after he pepper-sprayed his transporting deputy and stole her vehicle. Following the incident, the police initiated a manhunt.

WBRZ-TV reported that according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the convicted felon was taken to a medical facility around 12 pm that day after allegedly suffering a seizure.

According to the report by the same source, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto mentioned that Leon had been in jail since July 2023 and in the jail's medical wing for a significant amount of time, possibly due to fabricated injuries.

The deputy’s marked patrol vehicle, which Leon Ruffin stole, was found abandoned in Algiers

WBRZ-TV reported that according to Sheriff Lopinto, after being admitted to the medical facility on February 26, 2024, a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office went to pick up Leon Ruffin at about 6:30 pm.

While he was inside the patrol vehicle before they exited the complex, the deputy pulled over the vehicle as the inmate was causing an unknown disturbance. When the deputy opened the back door, Leon pepper sprayed her and took over the police unit.

According to the same media outlet, the deputy fired three shots in the direction of the car. However, authorities do not know if the inmate was hit by the shots fired at him by the deputy. He also took off a walking boot that he had been wearing and ditched it at the scene.

According to the reports by New York Post, the deputy's vehicle was a Ford Explorer. It remains unclear how the inmate got hold of the pepper spray, as the deputy still had her department-issued spray on her following the attack.

As reported by the same source, Leon Ruffin was last spotted driving away in the deputy’s marked patrol vehicle number G068, which was recovered abandoned in the Algiers neighborhood after three hours.

Authorities consider Leon Ruffin armed and dangerous

WBRZ-TV reported that according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, although Leon Ruffin had no known firearms or weapons on him other than the pepper spray, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

New York Post reported that Sheriff Lopinto stated that the inmate probably thought he had nothing to lose as he was already in custody for second-degree murder and facing life in prison. Sheriff Lopinto said:

“I definitely consider him armed and dangerous."

According to the report by New York Post, Leon Ruffin has been in jail since July 2023 after being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the shooting of 53-year-old Gannon Johnson.