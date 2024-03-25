What did Leonel Moreno do? Venezuelan immigrant under investigation from child services over viral TikTok

A TikTok influencer and Venezuelan national named Leonel Moreno, who goes by the handle @leitooficial_25 on the platform as well as on Instagram, recently made headlines after his 90-second video went viral.

In the clip, he was heard addressing his fellow immigrants in Spanish and urging them to “invade” unoccupied homes in the USA and also invoke squatter rights.

In the wake of this, reports have emerged online that Leonel Moreno is allegedly under investigation by child services for using his infant daughter as a “prop” in his TikTok videos.

Exploring Leonel Moreno’s claims on viral TikTok video

According to a now-viral and translated TikTok video of Leonel Moreno, he is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. child services authorities currently, after he was falsely accused of using his one-year-old daughter as a “prop” in his TikTok videos and “scam” people online.

He began his 90-second video by claiming:

“You got what you wanted. What you did will never be pardoned by God! … Because of you, they will take my daughter away ... It’s incredible that my fellow Venezuelans are capable of this.”

Leonel Moreno, while holding his baby and seemingly breaking down, also mentioned that he and his daughter loved each other and might get separated because of people’s evil nature.

The TikToker further claimed that how he made his videos was his own decision. If his followers couldn’t “respect” him and did not “like” his content, they should simply “move on.”

The video has now gained traction online and shared by multiple accounts on X, including @collinrugg, internet personality and co-owner of Trending Politics. The authenticity of Leonel Moreno’s claims remains unknown.

Notably, Moreno rose to fame last week when his video asking fellow migrants that under U.S. law, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it” surfaced online, and earned him backlash.

In the same footage, he also found loopholes in American squatting laws and asked other immigrants to take advantage of tax benefits and invoke adverse possession laws, commonly referred to as squatter rights.

According to the American Apartment Owners Association, in certain circumstances, it allows illegal property occupants rights over the property they occupy, in the absence of the owner’s consent.

Last month, he also showed solidarity via his TikTok videos to a teenage Venezuelan Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, who was recently charged with the attempted murder of a tourist in Times Square and shooting at the police, and asked his comrades to find the young guy’s mother and join him to raise money for his bail.

As per several sources, including Collin Rugg, Leonel Moreno is an illegal immigrant currently residing in suburban Columbus, Ohio.

He has over 500,000 followers online and primarily makes content about migrants in the USA.

He refers to President Joe Biden as “Mi Papa”, and previously threatened to mobilize voters against him in November’s election if TikTok is banned in the USA. He also frequently talks about “free speech” in the country and “the American dream” in his videos.