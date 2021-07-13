What is Lindsey Shaw's net worth? Exploring Nickelodeon star's fortune as she quits social media following severe TikTok backlash

Lindsey Shaw recently received backlash for a response video to a TikTok of black creators dancing.

In the video, the former Nickelodeon "Ned's Declassified" star questioned, more so mocked, a new dance trend on TikTok. She stated:

"Hey, are we okay? What the f**k is this?"

Shaw then mimicked the dance before the video ended. Fans quickly met her video with many stitches and duets as a reaction to her comments.

After all the responses, Lindsey Shaw deleted the video, taking to Instagram to make a final response on her TikTok.

"I just have to say, right now, the hate in my inbox is not okay. Okay? I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day, as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from this planet, no matter who it's directed towards. Crocodile tears? No, dude."

On July 12th, Lindsey Shaw posted three videos crying over the situation. She described her comments as not meant to be offensive to the creators of the original video.

"This is like my soul out there. If you know anything about what I stand for or what I believe in, you know that it's not this. I am sorry you were offended; I think [like] for my own mental health, I need to take a step back from social media. I felt like that, anyway, I'm not here to offend or belittle anybody."

Also read: What is Johanna Leia's nationality? All about Drake's rumored girlfriend's ethnic background

The TikTok that got Lindsey Shaw backlash. pic.twitter.com/o9c8IBqSDL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Lindsey Shaw's net worth

The American actress is best known for her role on Nickelodeon's "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." Her role as Jennifer "Moze" Mosely was recognizable from 2004 to its series finale in 2007.

Since then, Shaw has appeared in "Aliens in America," "Suburgatory," "Faking It," "10 Things I Hate About You," and "Pretty Little Liars."

Her speculated net worth is set at three million dollars throughout her fluctuating career. Lindsey Shaw previously signed onto a Kansas City talent agency at age nine.

One of her former co-stars, Devon Workheiser, even came to the 32-year-old's defense. In his TikTok, Workheiser stated:

"If you know Lindsey personally, you know she's a hater on all sorts of things: black, white, brown, popular, unpopular, and can be a reactionary and defensive person."

Also read: Twitter outraged as Drake Bell is sentenced to 2 years of probation following child endangerment charges

here’s Devin Werkheiser saying she has a good heart despite hating black, brown, AND white people!!! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/CA7wc0SL7i — haneen⁷ • FREE PALESTINE (@feralhaneen) July 13, 2021

Since the video was posted on her Instagram story, Lindsey Shaw's TikTok account has been deleted. She also turned off comments on her Instagram posts.

Lindsey Shaw has not made any further comment on the situation from her Instagram account.

Also read: Olivia Rodrigo and rumored boyfriend Adam Faze seemingly make relationship official

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer