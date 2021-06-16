What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth? Exploring Jeff Bezos' ex's fortune as she donates a whopping $2.7 billion to 286 organizations

Popular philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott has pledged to donate $2.7 billion of her wealth to 286 organizations. She announced it via a Medium post titled "Seeding by Ceding."

Scott’s estimated fortune is somewhere around $60 billion. That makes her the third richest woman in the world and the 21st wealthiest individual overall. The latest gift puts Scott’s total charitable contributions at around $8.5 billion, making her the world's most financially generous person.

The current amount puts Scott ahead of the lifetime gifts pledged by Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Dell, Steve Ballmer, and Pierre Omidyar.

Even Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, has rarely been mentioned among the most charitable donors. He was on top of the list in 2020 by donating $20 billion towards a climate-change-focused fund named after him. But the recent reports say that he distributed less than 4% of that amount.

MacKenzie Scott makes a massive donation to non-profits

Bloomberg reports that Scott set a record for the largest annual distribution by a living person. She is well-known for her no-strings-attached approach to donations. Scott and her husband Dan Jewett, a science teacher, recently wrote:

“We believe that teams with experience on the front lines of challenges will know best how to put the money to good use. We encourage them to spend it however they choose.”

Scott has also signed the Giving Pledge. It is not a legally binding document but is a public commitment to donate at least half of an individual's wealth to charity during their lifetime or at the time of death.

For Scott, the more pressing issue might be figuring out how to give away the massive amount so quickly. She said it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small group.

Scott is well-known for her previous marriage to billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin. She was also involved in the founding of Amazon. Scott was also named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

