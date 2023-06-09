What did Mahbub Ali do? NYC driver charged in deadly DUI crash

26-year-old Mahbub Ali has been accused of killing a young man and injuring at least four other individuals on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The Queens driver was drunk and was crying as cops arrested him in connection to the deadly car crash in Manhattan. While prosecutors requested he be remanded for the horrific crash, the judge issued a bail of $300,000.

Ali admitted that he had been drinking the entire day before he began driving his Hyundai Sonata. The victim who died has been identified as 23-year-old Abdulheim Esiyok. Those who sustained injuries included an 18-year-old individual, a 21-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

According to Assistant District Attorney Taylor Maurer, Esiyok was “thrown in the air for a significant distance.” A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized to raise money to meet his funeral expenses, and it has raised over $25,500 so far.

Mahbub Ali charged with manslaughter and assault, among other things, in connection to deadly crash

Authorities immediately arrested and charged Mahbub Ali with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, and driving while intoxicated.

Assistant District Attorney Maurer addressed the incident, saying:

“[Ali] admitted to going out drinking all day and to driving after. Because of [his] decision to drink and drive, there are now four individuals who suffered physical injury, two of whom needed surgery, and one 23-year-old man who is dead.”

Ali’s car slammed into the LinkNYC internet and charging station that several migrants were using. The crash site is reportedly just a block away from the Gramercy Training Academy, where hundreds of immigrants are sheltered.

Two hours after the horrific crash, authorities checked Ali’s blood alcohol level, which turned out to be .158, almost twice the legal limit. The victim who was killed in the crash was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

Ali first smashed into an 18-year-old man who was on an e-bike. He then hit two other people who sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to Bellevue Medical Center.

Authorities are allegedly trying to figure out whether Ali was trying to avoid colliding with a bicyclist before the crash

A source claimed that authorities are investigating whether Mahbub Ali was trying to avoid colliding with a bicyclist prior to the horrific crash.

One of the witnesses described the incident as being extremely chaotic. Another witness said:

“It was ugly, really bad, people lying on the sidewalk. Car smashed into the electric charger hub. It was a disaster. People were on the floor. It was like a triage center.”

Meanwhile, Ali’s defense lawyer Steven Epstein said:

“This was a tragic accident that has impacted the lives of several families. We are remorseful for the results of the accident but ask that everyone keep in mind not all accidents result in criminal responsibility even tragic ones such as this.”

Mahbub Ali’s next court appearance has been scheduled for June 9, 2023.

