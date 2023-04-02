What did Makallie Durham do? Mississippi babysitter indicted on new felony counts after facing capital murder charge for toddler’s death

23-year-old Makallie Durham was accused of killing a 2-year-old toddler she was babysitting in September 2022. She has been indicted on several charges, including one count of capital murder. The September 2022 incident allegedly killed the 2-year-old boy and severely injured his 11-month-old sister.

An Alcorn County grand jury indicted Makallie Durham, who was babysitting the two kids on the day of the tragic incident. The 2-year-old had several bruises on his body when responding officers found him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital to receive immediate medical care but succumbed to his injuries. The 11-month-old girl also sustained unidentified injuries but was considered stable after being taken to the hospital.

Makallie Durham allegedly hit the children in the face and head

Authorities made the gruesome discovery on September 13, 2022, when they responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive toddler at a house in the 300 block of County Road, Corinth, Mississippi. The responding officers arrived at the residence shortly after 9 pm and discovered a 2-year-old toddler who was unresponsive. He reportedly had marks and bruises all over his body. They also found another baby who had sustained unidentified injuries.

Both children were immediately rushed to Magnolia Regional Hospital and were then shifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities later discovered that Makallie Durham was looking after the kids that evening and allegedly hit them in the face and head.

According to Fox19, if convicted, the 23-year-old babysitter could face the death penalty. Upon further investigation into the case, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Durham had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and immediately took her into custody. However, details of the previous charge were not disclosed.

Law enforcement officers detained the 23-year-old Mississippi babysitter in the Alcorn County Jail, however, she was not formally booked, as per records. Two days after the tragic incident and Durham’s arrest, the toddler passed away while his baby sister was in stable condition.

Makallie has been indicted on four counts of child abuse and one count of capital murder

Shortly after the shocking incident, Makallie Durham was charged and was detained in prison until her first court appearance. The same has been confirmed by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not immediately reveal the cause of death of the little boy. However, it was later revealed that Durham would hit the children.

According to the charges, Makallie Durham “intentionally caused bodily harm” to the toddler by hitting him in the head and face on September 9 and September 12. She allegedly did the same thing with the 11-month-old baby on September 11 and September 12. She is currently indicted on four counts of child abuse and one count of capital murder.

Authorities mentioned that Makallie could get the death penalty if she is convicted of the capital murder charge in connection to the 2-year-old’s death. Public defenders Will Bristow and Clay Nails are representing Durham in this case. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in December 2022. Durham also reportedly did not receive a bond during her initial court appearance on Friday.

