Veteran actor Michael Caine is getting trolled massively for his take on the need for intimacy coordinators. Recently, in an interview with DailyMail, Michael was asked about what he thought about intimacy coordinators. To which Michael replied:

"Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day. Thank God I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say."

Soon after this, internet users started calling him out and said things change over time, and people should be able to get on with it.

For those unaware, intimacy coordinators are members of the film and television crews who ensure a better environment and well-being of the actors who perform the intimate scenes for the film or television show.

While speaking about the changes in film production and the need for intimacy coordinators, Michael Caine said that in his day, people just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. He further said that it has all been changed now.

The 90-year-old actor further said:

"It’s dull. Not being able to speak your mind and not being able to call anyone darling. It’s hard. I like to learn from friends who are younger than me."

Caine's interview has come at a time when his upcoming drama The Great Escaper is about to release. This British-French drama is based on the life of World War II veteran Bernard Jordan.

While speaking about the film, he said:

"I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it — and had such a wonderful time."

Michael also said that this movie is going to be his final film. He concluded by saying:

"I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now."

Social media users said that Michael Caine's days are gone, and they've evolved as a society

As internet users came across the interview of Michael talking about intimacy coordinators, they started reacting to it. Several social media users reacted by saying that he is old and he should not be talking about it like that.

The veteran actor is also known as Sir Michael Caine and is popular for his Cockney accent. In his career span, he has done more than 160 films and is a British film icon.