What did Michael DiMauro do? Warlock motorcycle club member found guilty of Prospect's brutal murder

Warlock Motorcycle Club member Michael DiMauro has been convicted for the murder of 33-year-old David Rossillo in the Mount Moriah Cemetery in 2017. Rossillo was a prospective recruit for the Warlock Motorcycle Club and was murdered by DiMauro. Michael shot Rossillo four times, tied a rope around his neck before dragging him across the Cemetery with his car. He then left the body in a crypt underground.

The prospective Warlock Motorcycle Club member’s body was discovered three years later in April 2020. Investigators found Rossillo's remains along with those of another alleged prospective member of the Motorcycle Club, Keith Palumbo. He was a musician from Delaware County

The accused was arrested the following month and has now been convicted of multiple charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy and abuse of a corpse. DiMauro represented himself in the trial and was convicted by the jury.

Warlock Motorcycle Club’s DiMauro to be sentenced to life in prison

Following DiMauro's conviction, the District Attorney said that he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is scheduled to have his sentencing hearing later this month. The four-day trial saw a number of gruesome details of the murder being shared with the jury. During the trial, two cooperating witnesses assisted in building the case against DiMauro.

According to a press release from the District Attorney's office, DiMauro and Rossillo met at the Mount Moriah Cemetery in December 2017. After this, DiMauro reportedly tied a rope around Rossillo's neck and dragged his body to a crypt using a vehicle. He then pried the crypt open and dropped Rossillo's body inside.

Alongside DiMauro, Michael DeLuca, another member of the Warlock Motorcycle Club was found guilty of the murder of Keith Palumbo as well. The two pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder. Three other co-conspirators were also charged and convicted.

The District Attorney, Larry Kasner, made a statement about the conviction and said that they were "committed to bringing justice" to such cold cases.

“I believe that these convictions should send a message to any persons who think they can murder others and hide the evidence of their heinous crimes: We will solve these cases and we will bring you to justice,” he noted.

The Warlock Motorcycle Club was founded in the late 1960s in Philadelphia and has chapters across various states in the US. As per law enforcement authorities, it is a dangerous outlaw gang.

Members of the gang have been charged with various crimes through the years. In the aftermath of the recent convictions, the Philadelphia chapter of the Club has reportedly all but disbanded.