What did Mitt Romney say to George Santos? Bad lip reading clip goes viral, praised for accuracy 

US Senator Mitt Romney and controversial Congressman George Santos recently found themselves on the Twitter trending page after a lip-reading video from their heated exchange at the State of the Union address surfaced online.

In a clip posted by Bad Lip Reading, Romney can be seen looking at Santos and repeatedly mouthing what appears as “you ought to be embarrassed.” In response, Santos could be seen saying, “Well that’s your opinion. You’re an a**!”

Santos could then be seen addressing Romney with phrases like, "Yeah, you are very formal," and "Quite a gentleman, aren't you?" before the latter is seen moving away from the scene.

As the clip of the exchange went viral online and left people convinced about the accuracy of the lip-reading, Romney clarified to reporters that he told Santos “shouldn’t be in Congress” during the address.

The Senator took a jab at Santos due to his recent fraud CV controversy. The Congressman has admitted to fabricating key details about his education, professional background, heritage, and financial assets, among other things in his resume and refused to step down from his position despite calls of resignation.

Twitter reacts to Mitt Romney x George Santos Bad Lip Reading clip

Netizens praise Mitt Romney for calling out George Santos (Image via Georgia Blue/Twitter)

As reactions continue to pour in online, Mitt Romney told reporters that he did not expect George Santos to stand in the House and share handshakes with senators, justices, cabinet secretaries and even the President despite his ongoing controversy and investigation:

“I didn't expect him to be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States. Given the fact that he's under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and the people coming into the room.”

Romney added that if Santos “had any shame at all, he wouldn't be there.” The latter also took to Twitter to call out the Senator for his opinion and wrote that he would never be the president:

The exchange between Mitt Romney and George Santos took place shortly before Joe Biden arrived in the House Chamber to share his State of the Union address. Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also announced that Santos would undergo an official investigation for his scandal on the same day.

