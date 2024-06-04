What did Ms Rachel post? Popular kids creator issues response to boycott backlash over Pride Month video

Popular children’s YouTube creator Ms Rachel recently took to her social media platforms to address the backlash she had received for her Pride Month posts. This is not the first time the influencer has had to release a statement after sharing her political leanings, which included her support for the LGBTQ community and her support for kids in war-torn areas, including the Gaza Strip.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses anti-LGBTQ sentiments and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On June 1, Ms Rachel took to her official TikTok account, ‘MsRachelForLittle’ to share a message to the families celebrating Pride Month. She said:

“Happy pride to all of our wonderful families and friends! This month and every month, I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are.”

However, it appeared as if the social media sensation was anticipating backlash, as she ended her message by saying:

“To those who are going to comment, they can’t watch this show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way. God bless. I am not chasing fame or views, I’m standing strong in love.”

For those uninitiated, Ms Rachel or Rachel Griffin Accurso is the star of the Songs for Littles YouTube channel, which has amassed over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. She is best known for creating musically inclined educational content for children. Her success online can be credited to the simplicity of each video, which includes pauses for responses, creating colorful content, and using sign and body language.

Ms Rachel takes to social media to address Pride Month social media post backlash

As per reports, selective circles of parents were dissatisfied with having the children’s content creator address the rainbow-themed festival. Hence, she took to her social media channels on June 3, to say in a follow-up video that she stands firmly by her Pride Month message. The New York City-based content creator said:

“I’ve shared prayers on here before and said, ‘God bless,’ and that’s because my faith is really important to me. And it’s also one reason why I love every neighbor.”

Ms Rachel then took to summing up the Bible’s Matthew 22 parable. She then added:

“I believe it’s mentioned eight times: ‘love your neighbor.’ So yes, everyone belongs. Everyone’s welcome. Everyone is treated with empathy and respect. It doesn’t say, ‘Love every neighbor except.’”

The influencer, who boasts over two million followers on Instagram, ended her message by saying that she would continue to be authentic to herself by standing by everyone.

Accurso also released an official statement with NBC News, stating that her team treats everybody “with empathy and respect” and that she believes that “there should be less division and more dialogue.”

A few of her critics reportedly included conservative commentator Matt Walsh, Libs of TikTok, and Bradley Brewer. Walsh, who is associated with The Daily Wire, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that Accurso did not want the “business” of conservatives and that they must “respond accordingly.”

Addressing Accurso’s initial Pride Month post, Libs of TikTok took to X and said,

“She says she doesn’t want your business if you don’t subscribe to the child m*tiIat*on cult.”

Last year, Ms Rachel was forced to take a “mental health break” following the backlash she and her team faced after her co-star Jules Hoffman asked to be referred by the pronouns “they” and “them.” Accurso also faced public scrutiny last month after creating a fundraiser that would benefit children in conflict-torn areas, which included the Gaza Strip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback