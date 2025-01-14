What is Neil Gaiman's net worth? Author agreed to pay $9.2k in 9 installments to former babysitter over s*xual assault allegations

British fantasy author Neil Gaiman reportedly paid $9200 in nine installments to Scarlett Pavlovich, his son's babysitter, after the latter accused him of s*xual assault. The new allegations have come to light in a recent New York Times article.

On Monday, January 13, 2024, the NY Times' entertainment section, Vulture, published an article titled There is Not Safe Word by Lila Shapiro. The piece was based on Shapiro's interviews with eight women who accused Neil Gaiman of s*xual assault. Among the women was one of his son's babysitters, Scarlett Pavlovich.

According to the outlet, Scarlett Pavlovich maintained contact with Gaiman after he had abused her in February 2023. The babysitter reportedly agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and was paid $9,200 in nine separate installments.

Another woman who accused Gaiman of s*xual assault, identifying by her first name Caroline, also reportedly signed a similar agreement with the author in December 2021. She was first offered $5,000, but she asked for a larger sum of $300,000, to which Neil Gaiman allegedly agreed. She was paid the same and signed an NDA.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neil Gaiman has a net worth of $10 million. This includes royalties from his multiple published works and earnings from various adaptations of his works for films, stage productions, and TV shows.

Gaiman is best known for his work in the fantasy genre, including the comic book series The Sandman, Anansi Boys, Good Omens, American Gods, and The Graveyard Book. He was also the co-creator of The Sandman and Good Omens series adaptations.

Trigger Warning: This article mentions graphic details of sexual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

What has Scarlett Pavlovich and Caroline accused Neil Gaiman of? Details explored

"Frank Miller: American Genius" - Neil Gaiman and Frank Miller in conversation at NY Preview ahead of June 10 theatrical event (Image via Getty)

Neil Gaiman's son's babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich, accused the author of s*xually assaulting her multiple times starting in February 2022. In the New York Times article, Pavlovich stated that she first met Gaiman's ex-wife, Amanda Palmer, in New Zealand when she was 22.

Palmer and Pavlovich allegedly became friends before the former asked Pavlovich to babysit for her and Gaiman's five-year-old child.

Pavlovich alleged that in her first interaction with Neil Gaiman, the best-selling author asked her to bathe in a tub in his garden in New Zealand. Later, Gaiman allegedly climbed into the bath with her naked, asked her to sit on his lap, and s*xually assaulted her.

“He put his fingers straight into my a*s and tried to put his pe*is in my a*s. And I said, ‘No, no.’ Then he tried to rub his pe*is between my breasts, and I said ‘no’ as well. Then he asked if he could come on my face, and I said ‘no’ but he did anyway. He said, ‘Call me ‘master,’ and I’ll come.’ He said, ‘Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl," Pavlovich alleged in her interview with the New York Times.

Pavlovich alleged that such encounters continued for the rest of the time she babysat for Gaiman and his wife. She also detailed an alleged instance where Neil Gaiman tried to have anal s*x with her using butter as a lubricant. The babysitter claimed that when she protested, she was forced to lick her own fecal matter.

In another alleged incident, Neil Gaiman attempted to have s*x with Pavlovich while his son was in the room and kept talking to him during the act. This incident allegedly took place in a hotel room in Auckland.

In January 2023, Pavlovich filed a police report accusing Gaiman of s*xual assault. The matter was now closed, according to what police reps told the Times. Gaiman's representatives firmly denied all allegations by Pavlovich. In a statement made in response to Pavlovich's allegations involving the hotel room, the author's representatives called them “false, not to mention deplorable.”

Another woman, Caroline, has alleged that she was s*xually assaulted by Gaiman when she worked as a caretaker and babysitter for his family in Woodstock, New York. They allegedly began a s*xual relationship after Caroline's husband left her in December 2017.

As per The NY Times, Caroline alleged that one time she fell asleep next to Gaiman's son when the author "got into bed with his son in the middle, then reached across the child to grab Caroline’s hand and put it on his pe*is." In her statement, Caroline alleged that Neil Gaiman had "no boundaries."

“I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him," she said.

Gaiman's representatives told the New York Times that “Caroline initiated the s*xual encounters.” They also denied “that Gaiman engaged in any s*xual activity with her in the presence of his son.”

Another allegation in the New York Times article came from an anonymous woman, calling herself Brenda. She alleged that she met Neil Gaiman at a book signing in the 1990s and had a s*xual encounter with him a few years later at a horror convention.

Two other women, going by Kendra Stout and Katherine Kendall, also accused Gaiman of s*xual misconduct, harassment, and r*pe.

