What is Olivia Munn's net worth? Actor claims she was offered an NDA worth "seven figures" to hush up a traumatic incident

Actress Olivia Munn has built her career through acting, modeling, and show hosting. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Munn has an estimated net worth of $15 million. She is known for her roles in Iron Man 2 and Magic Mike and X-Men: Apocalypse along with HBO’s The Newsroom and History Channel’s Six.

Munn took her first job at a news station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before making a move to Los Angeles for acting roles. She established herself as a co-host on the G4 televised show Attack of the Show! from 2006 to 2010 before transitioning to acting.

Munn maintained a professional broadcasting career through her correspondent role at The Daily Show while also investing in multiple tech ventures such as Uber and Wag. Her work also includes voice acting for Disney Junior's animated series Miles from Tomorrowland.

Olivia Munn has been actively involved in charitable efforts and advocacy, particularly in the #MeToo movement, where she has spoken about s*xual harassment and misconduct in Hollywood.

She recently addressed claims about a seven-figure deal she allegedly received.

Olivia Munn reveals she rejected a seven-figure NDA

On Monica Lewinsky’s podcast Reclaiming, which was released on February 18, 2024, Olivia Munn revealed that she turned down a seven-figure settlement offered by a movie studio in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Munn could not reveal the name of the film or the people involved but she did describe the situation as "traumatic."

"I had to file complaints with the studio, and there's a lot of other little things that go along with it," Munn said.

"But it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money—seven figures—to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgment of it, but it came along with an NDA."

Olivia Munn explained she felt 'uncomfortable' signing the NDA due to the atmosphere of the early #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Munn feared that signing the document would degrade her credibility as someone speaking against the malpractices in Hollywood.

Munn expressed concerns that the studio might leak information, leading to accusations that she only spoke out for financial gain.

"This was like the reckoning, the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all," she noted.

"This was that time period, and this was when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA saying, 'Oh, you only did it for the money,' so I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would reverse any kind of validity to my voice," she explained.

Despite the lucrative deal, Olivia Munn decided to ultimately reject the settlement. Although, Olivia accepted that her decision was led by frustration and that looking back, she might have considered negotiating or addressing the situation differently.

According to Variety, Munn openly discusses the #MeToo movement and her past experiences with Hollywood misconduct particularly her s*xual harassment accusation against American film director Brett Ratner in 2017.

Munn shares two children with John Mulaney, the comedian. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn got married in early 2024.

