What is Ozempic face? Side effects of popular weight loss drug explored 

Ozempic is a drug that is used for type 2 diabetes and currently, it has become the talk of the town with regard to individuals using it to lose weight. Although there are several body positivity influencers advocating against its use, there are also individuals promoting it as a method of weight loss.

People started consuming Ozempic after rumors started doing rounds that celebrities and tech moguls like Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk used such drugs to lose weight. Kim was rumored to have used such drugs to quickly lose weight for the Met Gala 2022 to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, in which the latter sang Happy Birthday Mr. President.

However, the consumption of Ozempic has led many individuals to have "Ozempic face," which constitutes the skin on one's face sagging. Apart from this, those taking the drug have been experiencing a host of other side effects as well.

Ozempic face and other side effects of the diabetes drug

Although Ozempic is a drug that is mainly used for Type 2 diabetes, a number of people have been using it for weight loss purposes.

One of the side effects of this drug is "Ozempic face," which has become a popular term that is being spoken about online. It primarily constitutes one losing weight on their face, due to which their skin sags and often makes them look older than they are.

This phenomenon is not something that occurs exclusively due to the consumption of Ozempic but can happen by ingesting other such drugs for rapid weight loss as well. The reason this term in particular has become popular is that the drug itself has recently become the talk of the town.

The side effects of Ozempic can range from mild to severe. Mild side effects include nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and constipation. Moderate side effects of this drug are headaches, tiredness, upset stomach, skin reactions like redness, swelling, and discoloration, an increase in heart rate, and dizziness.

Apart from this, there are also severe side effects of this drug that can have a major impact on one's health. These include swelling of the pancreas, gallbladder pain, risk of thyroid cancer, and the possibility of damaged blood vessels in the eye.

The mild side effects of this diabetes drug are mostly temporary, but if one is experiencing severe side effects, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

It is important to note that, even after one has stopped using this drug, it takes almost five weeks for it to leave the body.

What do doctors say about the face sagging due to such drugs?

Recently, a case came to light when a 41-year-old woman, Jennifer Berger, told The New York Times that she used a drug called Mounjaro for weight loss after her pregnancy. With the use of the drug, she was able to lose around 20 pounds. However, her face began sagging and she complained that she looked way older than she was.

A New York-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Oren Tepper, told the Times that it is very common to have a saggy face after losing so much weight so quickly. The professional also mentioned that this is why people start looking much older when they lose weight at a rapid pace.

Another doctor, Dr. Dhaval Bhanushali, recently told the publication that there has been a surge in patients facing this particular side effect of using such drugs. He further stated that most people using such drugs for weight loss are in their 40s and 50s.

