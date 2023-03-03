What did Paul Sherrell say? Hanging by tree controversy explained as Republican lawmaker issues apology 

Republican lawmaker Paul Sherrell recently apologized after suggesting “hanging by a tree” could be considered one of the methods of execution in the state of Tennessee.
The Sparta representative made the suggestion while another The House Criminal Justice Committee was introducing an amendment to the legislation that would allow the firing squad to execute death row inmates in the state.
In a video from the discussion, Sherrell can be heard saying:
“I think it’s a very good idea, and I was just wondering about... could I put an amendment on that it would include hanging by a tree, also?”
The comment sparked outrage among African-American lawmakers as well as social media users considering the state’s dark history of racially motivated lynchings.
In the wake of the backlash, Sherrell issued a statement and apologized for his statement:
“My exaggerated comments were intended to convey my belief that for the cruelest and most heinous crimes, a just society requires the death penalty in kind.”
He continued:
“Although a victim’s family cannot be restored when an execution is carried out, a lesser punishment undermines the value we place on protecting life. My intention was to express my support of families who often wait decades for justice. I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been hurt or offended.”
The practice of “hanging by a tree” has a dark history in states like Tennessee, especially in communities like Sparta, Paul Sherrell’s hometown.
According to the Daily Beast, back in 1855 a runaway slave was dragged from jail and hung from a tree on a hill in the town cemetery. When a man attempted to stop the lynching, a newspaper recorded the mob’s reply saying:
“Hang the speaker to the other end of the rope.”
As per a report from the Equal Justice Initiative, more than 230 lynchings were reported in Tennessee between 1877 and 1950.
Netizens call out Paul Sherrell over “hanging by tree” remark
Republican lawmaker Paul Sherrell recently came under fire after suggesting “hanging by tree” could be considered a form of execution method in the state of Tennessee.
The comment left the African-American community disappointed, especially due to the state’s history of lynchings. Many also took to social media to call out the politician over his statement:
Although Sherrell issued an apology in the wake of the controversy, some members of the Tennessee Black Caucus called for his resignation after what they dubbed as “wrong, unjust and racist” comments.