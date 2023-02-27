What did Pedro Quintana-Lujan do? Truck driver arrested as crash leaves 2 Arizona bicyclists dead and 11 injured  

Pedro Quintana-Lujan was arrested on Saturday, February 25, 2023, after he crashed his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists in Goodyear, Arizona. The 26-year-old will now face multiple counts of murder after the crash killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others, authorities said in a statement.

In a Facebook post detailing the incident, the Goodyear Police Department said that a group of cycling enthusiasts were riding on the Cotton Lane bridge on Saturday morning when Pedro Quintana-Lujan plowed through them.

Authorities said a woman who was struck by the pickup truck died at the scene and another rider was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, only to be pronounced dead. Police added that a third rider with serious wounds remains critical at the hospital.

Authorities announce charges against Pedro Quintana-Lujan after the deadly crash

Police said that Pedro Quintana-Lujan, who remained at the scene following the fatal crash, was arrested and is facing several charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, and causing serious injury or death due to a moving violation.

Authorities exploring the circumstances that led to the fatal crash are yet to disclose a motive for the incident that killed two and injured more than half a dozen cyclists just before 8 am on Saturday morning.

Authorities said that most of the injured were treated at the scene, while others were transported to a local hospital.

In a statement, the Goodyear Police department mourned the loss of the riders and said that the entire community was affected by the incident:

“The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole.”

A local news outlet, Arizona Family, spoke to two bike shop owners, who said that they were acquainted with at least four people injured in the incident.

The owner of Trek Bicycle West Phoenix, Brandon van Leuven, told Arizona Family that one of the injured was his 65-year-old employee, Mike Smith. Leuven told the outlet that Smith was seriously injured in the crash and that it might be a while before he is back on the road.

Paraic McGlynn, the owner of Cyclologic in Scottsdale, spoke to the outlet and provided a grim update about victim Clay Wells, whom he described as a friend of 11 years. McGlynn said that Wells has undergone two surgeries since the crash and added:

“He’s had surgeries to stabilize his cerebral spine, and there are more surgeries to make sure they triage his injuries to ensure as little, long-term damage as possible.”

As per ABC News, Pedro Quintana-Lujan was booked at the Maricopa County Jail, where he was being held Sunday on a $250,000 bond.

