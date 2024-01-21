What is a pinworm? Dad goes viral on TikTok after finding out his son’s condition, prompting frenzied reactions

Justin, the father of a son, recently took to TikTok to share his son's current health condition. Walking quickly through a store parking lot, Justin, whose account name is @drumbeatlane, confessed, while clenching his teeth,

"My son has worms in his an*s”.

He was referring to the pinworms in his video.

Pinworms, or threadworms, are parasitic worms that afflict people's intestines and rectums. Pinworms are small and thin and white or light gray. The pinworm infection is known as enterobiasis. It is the most widespread kind of worm infection in the United States. A pinworm infection requires treatment, but it seldom causes major medical complications.

Netizens react as the TikTok video of the dad talking about pinworm went viral

The viral video began with no trigger warning before the father dropped the news. He further added,

"No one tells you about this stuff when you are thinking about becoming a parent. But apparently, it's like, super normal for a child just to have worms in his booty hole" .

Justin also told PEOPLE that his son had been complaining about having an 'itchy booty crack' for a few weeks before the iconic moment occurred.

As per blogs like Upworthy, Dr. Cerissa Key, who works in pediatrics at Mercy Clinic Primary Care in Moore, addressed Justin's unsettling finding. She also talked about the treatment of the disease. She further assured him and all parents that pinworms occur regularly in young children.

However, users flooded the video's comment section to express their opinions as it went viral.

Pinworm is a widespread problem among kids

Pinworms, sometimes known as threadworms or seatworms, are parasitic worms. It is a nematode, a common intestinal parasite or helminth, found mainly in humans. The medical illness linked with pinworm infestation is known as pinworm infection, or, more properly, oxyuriasis in reference to the Oxyuridae family.

Pinworm infection is the most frequent type of intestinal worm infection worldwide. They are thin and white, measuring between 1/4 and 1/2 inch or 6 to 13 millimeters in length. Pinworm infections are frequent, mostly found among children, and affect over one billion people worldwide.

A mature pinworm typically measures 1/4 to 1/2 inch (approximately 6 to 13 millimeters) in length. These worm infections are most common in school-aged children, and their tiny microscopic eggs are easily transmitted from one child to another. The most common sign of infection is an*l itching, which occurs at night when worms travel to the host's an*l area to lay their eggs.

Treatment consists of pinworm-killing oral medications and thoroughly washing pajamas, bedding, and knickers. To get the best results, the entire family needs to be treated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an overall incidence rate of 11.4% among kids in the United States. Additionally, finger sucking has been linked to an increase in both incidence and relapse rates, as has nail biting. Furthermore, pinworms, which move from host to host through contamination, are widespread among persons in close contact and tend to occur in all family members.