What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say about Kate Middleton's photo controversy? Sussexes clear the air about alleged comment 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke their silence after Kate Middleton took to X to apologize and admit to editing a Mother's Day photo of her with Prince William and their kids.

An alleged source told Page Six that the couple wouldn't have made a similar mistake. They said:

"If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples.

Page Six also quoted an alleged source:

"This isn't a mistake that Meghan would ever make...she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail."

To which a representative for the couple's Archewell Foundation informed Newsweek that the couple said the quote wasn't from them. They said:

"With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us."

The Princess of Wales posted a public apology on her social media channels on March 11, 2024, for an image posted on Mother's Day via Kensington Palace's account, saying:

"Like many amateur photographers, I do ocassionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

What is wrong with Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo?

After Kensington Palace published a Mother's Day photo featuring Kate Middleton with her kids, many news outlets shared the image publicly. However, a few moments later, news outlets such as AFP, Reuters, and Associated Press took the image down, with AFP saying:

"It has come to light that this handout photo...had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems."

Netizens then began questioning the photo and tried to find editing mistakes on social media. Daily Mail revealed 16 issues in the image, including; Charlotte's hand, hair, skirt, knee, Kate's zip, right hand, and hair, Louis' jumper, right hand, left hand, George's right arm, sleeve, and more.

The photo garnered media attention since it was the first publicly shared photo of Kate Middleton after Kensington Palace announced news of her "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16, 2024.

In the wake of public speculation, netizens took to social media with conspiracy theories on the whereabouts of the princess's life. People questioned the news of her surgery and believed it to be sudden. The speculation around Kate Middleton increased after she disappeared from the public following her surgery.