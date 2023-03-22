What is Quavi Young charged with? Florida woman arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee with a gun

Quavi Young, a Florida woman, was arrested on March 16, 2023, for pointing a gun at a McDonald's employee.

Citing an arrest affidavit, Law and Crime reported that the 26-year-old was arrested for threatening a the employee at a McDonald's drive-thru after she was told that the requested food item was unavailable.

Young, who was taken into custody after brandishing a weapon at the employees, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, open carry of a weapon, and driving with a suspended license.

Details of Quavi Young's arrest explored after her rampage at McDonald's

As per the arrest affidavit, on March 16, 2023, Quavi Young went to a McDonald's in Cocoa, Florida, and pulled her car up to the speaker at the drive-thru before requesting a meal that was not on the menu.

After receiving an order that wasn’t listed on the menu, the Cocoa McDonald’s employee informed Young that the item was not available at the restaurant, which allegedly aggravated the suspect.

The document stated that a disgruntled Young then pulled up to the first drive-thru window and demanded that her order be taken despite the unavailability of the requested item, prompting the employee to confront the suspect on the unruly behavior.

Quavi Young then reportedly pulled out a black handgun after the employee confronted the suspect asking what her problem was and why she was so angry.

The arrest affidavit stated that after brandishing the weapon, Young pointed it at the employee and said she’ll “push her s**t back,” before driving through the second drive-thru window and visibly placing the gun on her lap.

Shortly after, Officers arrived at the McDonald’s after the employee alerted law enforcement about the incident. As per Fox News, upon arrival, police located Young, who was reportedly driving with a suspended license, and found a black M&P Shield handgun with a drum-style magazine capable of carrying 50 rounds in the passenger seat.

Police said that after Quavi Young was taken into custody, she admitted to driving without a suspended license and was subsequently booked into jail, where she is awaiting a court arraignment on April 13, 2023.

The incident comes on the heels of the arrest of another Florida woman who was taken into custody after she waved a loaded handgun at a McDonald's drive-thru because she did not receive a free cookie that she said she deserved after ordering a meal.

In February 2023, Amari Bente Hendricks, 24, threatened a McDonald’s employee with a gun after she did not receive a free cookie. Hendrick's arrest was captured on body camera footage, where she appeared agitated after being confronted by officers.

