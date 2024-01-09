What is the Raccoon dumpster fire video? Idausa Petition receives thousands of supporters amid recent case update  

Alicia Kincheloe, a native of Florida, was sentenced to a work program after her “raccoon dumpster” video alerted law enforcement. The 31-year-old was sentenced on October 19 after setting a raccoon on fire and sharing the video on Snapchat. Her father was arrested as well. Now, netizens have taken to the internet to demand more stringent action to be taken against her.

Trigger Warning: The following article details animal cruelty. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In August 2022, Alicia Kincheloe uploaded the jarring raccoon dumpster video on Snapchat. In the same, one could see the furry animal stuck inside a dumpster behind a restaurant. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the animal was showing no signs of aggression. Kincheloe continued to accuse the animal of possibly having rabies while her father, Roddy, violently attacked the animal.

In another raccoon dumpster video, Alicia proceeded to pour gas on the helpless animal and set it on fire. While sharing the remains on Snapchat, she said- “We just toasted his a*s. Who’s hungry?”

Fortunately, law enforcement caught hold of the raccoon dumpster video, leading to Alicia and her father getting arrested on animal cruelty charges.

What charges did Alicia Kincheloe receive? Details revealed as raccoon dumpster video prompts arrest

According to News Channel 8, Kincheloe was convicted of aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence. Her father faced a single count of aggravated animal cruelty charges.

The court went on to order Kincheloe to serve 45 days on the offender work program. She was also ordered to serve two years under community control and three years of probation. She is also required to perform 100 hours of community service.

The court also demanded she complete eight weeks of an anger management program and the “Thinking for a Change” course, which is a cognitive behavioral change program.

She was also asked to surrender her pets as she was not allowed to have any animals during her sentence. However, her attorney submitted a motion on her behalf to ask her judge to modify the sentence to allow Kincheloe to possess an emotional support animal as she was diagnosed with a medical condition.

The Raccoon Dumpster video creator initially faced a maximum 10-year prison sentence, with a state prosecutor demanding five years in prison. However, Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar believed that the sentence was not proportionate to her actions. In response, netizens created a petition demanding Alicia Kincheloe to serve jail time.

Netizens create Idausa petition demanding Alicia Kincheloe to serve jail time

At the time of writing this article, the petition on In Defense of Animals - “Woman Sets Raccoon on Fire, Gets No Jail; Admonish the Judge” had amassed over 12000 supporters. The website noted that her sentence was “infuriating.”

The website also revealed that Kincheloe’s case was still ongoing with a jury trial expected to take place on January 16.